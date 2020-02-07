Lincoln Township beach is closed indefinitely

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Michigan – Coastal erosion on Lake Michigan has locked Lincoln Beach’s beach indefinitely.

The Glen Lord beach was closed a few years ago and this new closure means that the community will no longer have a beach during the summer season.

Park officials report that ABC57 erosion cut 50 to 60 feet of this coastline. There was a parking lot, a promenade and a beach, but now everything is gone. For safety reasons, the beach remains closed until further notice.

“Over the years we could only see the hills falling,” said Doris Florian, a resident who lives near the coast.

“We have lost a third of our stairs and probably ten feet of our dune in the past five weeks,” said Tim Howard, a resident who lives on the coast.

Erosion is nothing new for the inhabitants of the lake.

“We had a lot of beach and then we didn’t have a beach over time,” said Howard.

And we were not surprised to hear that Lincoln Township’s beach, just a few steps away, is closed indefinitely due to Lake Michigan flooding.

“It’s closed because we’re losing the beach itself,” said Terrie Smith, the city’s treasurer, who also works with the park department. “Until the water goes back, it will be closed because it is just too dangerous at the moment.

The beach has largely disappeared and the parking lot collapses.

“It’s very sad, we look at it all the time, we look at things on Facebook, people send drones along the coast and everything is gone,” said Sue Privula, another resident.

“Lincoln Township Beach has really been decimated,” said Howard. “It’s really scary too.”

Tim Howard and Doris Florian have their own private beach and over the years this too has been washed away.

“The beach south of here that we own has really torn apart the last few storms. They’re doing some work now just to keep what’s left, but it was hit really hard, “said Howard.

“We have probably been here for 62 years,” said Florian. “Back then, we still had several hundred feet of beach where you had to wear shoes or burn your feet so far away. It’s been up there over the years, so we don’t have a beach.”

But the big question is, will it come back?

“I hope that one day we can use it again, not sure at the moment,” said Florian.

“We hope this year will be a little less,” said Smith. “Once it goes back, we need to put in more sand to rebuild it. It’s going to be a long process.”

Park officials tell ABC57 they won’t see the park reopening soon, but hope the beach can be rebuilt in a few years.

More information on erosion and high lakes can be found in our previous story here.