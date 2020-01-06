Lincoln Chafee Runs for President As Libertarian

Loading...

Former Rhode Island governor Lincoln Chafee has run for president as a libertarian in what appears to be another long-term White House candidacy after his failed campaign for the Democratic nomination in 2016.

Chafee filed documents with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday to form the Lincoln Chafee campaign committee for the Wyoming-based president.

A website linked to Chafee’s FEC file says “Lincoln leads with the truth” with the phrase “Thirty years, zero scandal”.

Chafee has spent most of his life as a Republican. He was appointed to the seat of his late father in the Senate in 1999, then was elected Republican in 2000. He served only one term, losing to Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse in 2006, but then ran for office. as governor of Rhode Island as a freelance.

However, his candidacy for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 was marked by anemic poll and fundraising figures.

“As you know, I campaigned on a platform of prosperity through peace,” said Chafee when he announced the end of his campaign in October 2015. “But after careful consideration, I decided to end to my campaign for the President today. I would like to take this opportunity one last time to advocate for a chance for peace. “

