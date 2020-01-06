Lincoln Chafee is running as a Libertarian for the presidency

Lincoln Chafee, governor of Rhode Island, speaks at Brown University in 2007. (WikiMedia)
Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has submitted a candidacy as a Libertarian.
The former governor of Rhode Island registered the Lincoln Chafee For President campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, according to online records.
A fundraising website linked to the FEC registration states “Lincoln Leads with TRUTH”.
Article below …
Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party.
He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became independent after losing his seat in 2006.
Chafee was elected independent governor of Rhode Island in 2010 and became a Democrat in office.
He did not run for re-election, but ran a short-lived campaign in 2015 for the nomination for the Democratic President.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.