Lincoln Chafee is running as a Libertarian for the presidency

Loading...

Lincoln Chafee, governor of Rhode Island, speaks at Brown University in 2007. (WikiMedia)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has submitted a candidacy as a Libertarian.

The former governor of Rhode Island registered the Lincoln Chafee For President campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, according to online records.

A fundraising website linked to the FEC registration states “Lincoln Leads with TRUTH”.

Article below …

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party.

He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became independent after losing his seat in 2006.

Chafee was elected independent governor of Rhode Island in 2010 and became a Democrat in office.

He did not run for re-election, but ran a short-lived campaign in 2015 for the nomination for the Democratic President.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.