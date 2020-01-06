Lincoln Chafee is running as a Libertarian for the presidency
This article was courtesy of the Associated Press.

Lincoln Chafee, governor of Rhode Island, speaks at Brown University in 2007. (WikiMedia)

Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee has submitted a candidacy as a Libertarian.

The former governor of Rhode Island registered the Lincoln Chafee For President campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission on Sunday, according to online records.

A fundraising website linked to the FEC registration states “Lincoln Leads with TRUTH”.

Chafee moved to Wyoming last year and joined the Libertarian Party.

He was a Republican in the U.S. Senate and became independent after losing his seat in 2006.

Chafee was elected independent governor of Rhode Island in 2010 and became a Democrat in office.

He did not run for re-election, but ran a short-lived campaign in 2015 for the nomination for the Democratic President.

