Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Music Release Date IN THE HEIGHTS Pressed to 2021 – GeekTyrant

The release date of the adaptation is on a big screen of it Miranda Lin-ManuelBroadway music In height from June 26, 2020 to June 18, 2021. Yep, we’ll have to wait a whole year until we see this movie!

My children and I were looking forward to seeing the film, and I know many others who were excited to see it too. It kinda sucks that it’s pushed back a year. Oh well, we have to watch it eventually.

The film comes from the director Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians), and if you’re not familiar with the story, here’s the summary:

Lights on Washington Heights … The smell of caliente cafecito hangs in the air just outside the 181st Street subway stop, where a dreamy kaleidoscope secures this vibrant and vibrant community. At its entire intersection is the owner of a magnetic bodega, Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind while hoping, imagining and singing about a better life.

The movie stars Anthony Ramos (A Star is Born, Broadway’s Hamilton), Corey Hawkins (Straight Outta Compton, BlacKkKlansman), singer / songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV is Vida), Olga Merediz (Broadway is In the Heights), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway Rent), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway is Matilda the Musical), Stephanie Beatriz (TV Nine Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Dascha Polanco (TV is Orange is the New Black), and Jimmy Smits (the Star Wars movies).

In the Heights was filmed in New York, primarily on location in the dynamic Washington Heights community.