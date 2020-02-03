Lin-Manuel Miranda confirms the release date of the film “Hamilton”

In certain circles, revealing that you saw “Hamilton” with his original Broadway cast is something of bragging, a confirmation that you knew about the musical before it exploded, but “sooner rather than later” everyone will be able to claim they saw Lin- Manuel Miranda himself playing the titular founder, because Miranda confirmed this week at Sundance that a “Hamilton” film with images of the original cast is being made. “I am most enthusiastic about all of you that friend who says,” I saw it with the original cast. ” We steal that bragging of everyone because you are going to see it all with the original cast, “he told Variety. “We are only trying to find the right time to do it.” This is what we know about the film so far. The format Unlike the film adaptation of Miranda’s first Tony Award-winning hit “In the Heights”, which is directed by Jon M. Chu and will go to the theaters this summer, the film “Hamilton” will contain images of the actors who fulfill their role on stage. Related: The trailer for “In the Heights” has been released. “‘Hamilton’ director Thomas Kail filmed the show before the original Broadway cast members started to leave,” Variety reported. The Cast as Miranda mentioned this year at Sundance, the film will contain the original cast of “Hamilton”, including Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica, Phillipa Soo as Eliza, Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr. The premiere DateLin-Manuel Miranda announced on Monday, February 3, that the release date for the film would be October 15, 2021.

This is what we know about the film so far.

The size

In contrast to the film adaptation of Miranda’s first Tony Award-winning hit “In the Heights”, which is directed by Jon M. Chu and comes to the cinema this summer, the film “Hamilton” contains images of the actors who play their role in the play the stage.

“‘Hamilton’ director Thomas Kail filmed the show before the original members of the Broadway cast began to leave,” Variety reported.

The cast

Getty ImagesCBS Photo Archive

The Hamilton cast at the Tony Awards.

As Miranda said at Sundance this year, the film will feature the original cast of “Hamilton,” including Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica, Phillipa Soo as Eliza, Daveed Diggs as Thomas Jefferson and Leslie Odom Jr. as Aaron Burr.

The premiere date

Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Monday, February 3, that the release date for the film would be October 15, 2021.

