Limited supply of medical marijuana expected to be ready by Utah program deadline

SALT LAKE CITY – Although not all products should be in the hands of patients, Utah’s medical cannabis program will be rolled out by the state’s March deadline, officials said.

“So it’s a rush and a spring, but we’ve known it from day one. We just didn’t have much time, so we block and attack along the way and make sure we have products available by March 1, “said Andrew Rigby, director of the cannabis program at the State within the Utah Department of Agriculture.

Six of the eight producers have plants in the ground, some of which will be ready for processing and sold by March. The drug will likely first be available to patients in the blister pack form of marijuana flower, as it requires less treatment, as well as perhaps some limited petroleum products such as vape cartridges.

The growth of cannabis takes between 90 and 100 days.

Other dosage types and a more robust supply will be available in the coming months, said Rigby, with a “solid” supply expected by 2021.

After the eight growers were announced last July, Rigby said, they each had to work with local governments to meet the requirements and submit a commercial license from their city to the agriculture department before starting.

Because each city has different requirements, some producers have taken longer to receive approvals than others, said Rigby. The last two growers are expected to have plants in the ground in the days and weeks to come.

Most growers have also applied for processing licenses, said Richard Oborn, director of the Center of Medical Cannabis in the Utah Department of Health.

Oborn says the program has “gone very well compared to other states” that have seen their medical marijuana programs suspended by things like lawsuits.

“So far, we are on schedule,” said Oborn.

The state-owned database that will allow patients to request and renew medical cannabis cards will be available in March, said Oborn. The database will also keep a record of the amount of marijuana in growing facilities, processing facilities and pharmacies, and will monitor product testing by independent laboratories.

On Friday, the state’s 14 selected pharmacies – eight of which may open in March and five of which may open a few months later – were announced.

Rigby said that depending on the supply of marijuana in March, pharmacies may need to spread their openings further. Officials from the health and agriculture departments were scheduled to meet this week to discuss the distribution of supply when the program started.

Among producers ready to donate their crops to pharmacies, Oakbridge Greenhouse of West Valley City has been growing medical marijuana since August, said Matt Page, the company’s chief operating officer. He had selected a location already approved for growing cannabis and had no zoning delays.

“We will be able to deliver,” he said, adding that the company will be harvesting marijuana in about a month.

As one of the few Utah-based companies selected as producers, Page said the company’s goal was to get medical marijuana into the hands of customers as quickly and as cheaply as possible. The greenhouse operates with three full-time employees, he said, but wants to hire more as the market grows.

He noted that the company, jointly owned by a third-generation greenhouse operator, wants to avoid over-hiring and over-production.

Standard Wellness of Utah, a producer that also operates in Ohio, is also able to meet the March deadline, spokesman Brandon Lynaugh said. The company will first have a marijuana flower available, along with other processed products in the coming months.

An important part of our involvement in the cannabis industry is ensuring that supply does not exceed demand, said Lynaugh.

“And as more and more patients apply and get their cards, and as more dispensaries open, we will try to match our production both on the side of growing flowers but also on the side of the process”, a- he explained.

To be able to have products available in March, the company has been growing since mid-December in a temporary facility in Corinne in Box Elder County.

Utah voters approved the Vote 2 medical marijuana initiative in November 2018, legalizing physician-approved treatment of marijuana for certain health conditions. Next month, state legislators replaced the measure with a law that they say tightens controls on the production, distribution and use of the drug.