Lime deposits dozens and pulls e-scooter service from 12 markets

Loading...

A new day, a new round of layoffs at a technology start-up.

This time it is the e-scooter company Lime, which announced through a publication on its website that the company is withdrawing from twelve of its global markets, including four in the United States.

The affected markets are: “Atlanta, Phoenix, San Diego and San Antonio in the USA; Linz, Austria in Europe; and Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Montevideo, Lima, Puerto Vallarta, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Latin America.”

According to CEO Brad Bao’s post, everything boils down to profit. “While the vast majority of our more than 120 markets quickly and profitably switched to transport solutions for micromobility,” wrote Bao, “there are selected communities worldwide in which micromobility has developed more slowly.”

The development of almost 10 percent of your company’s markets is of course not without costs. And while layoffs are not mentioned directly in the post, Bao recognizes how the decision affects life and families. Axios reports that the company fires around 100 employees, which corresponds to approximately 14 percent of the company’s total workforce.

A spokesman for Lime confirmed this Mashable number.

Lime is hardly the only e-scooter company that has had to lay off workers and reduce service. In November, Lyft stopped working in six markets and fired around 20 workers.

In the meantime, Bird cut staff in March 2019 and then fired employees from Scoot, a smaller e-scooter start-up that the company acquired in June 2019.

,