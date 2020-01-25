Limassol is a Cypriot city suitable for a king with his beautiful landscape and noble history - The Sun

Enjoying the sea view from the top of the castle of Limassol, I could see why this was the most popular wedding location of the destination of 1191.

None other than King of England Richard the Lionheart made the knot with Berengaria of Navarre in the walls of the imposing Cypriot battlements.

8

A bird’s eye view of azure blue seas near Limassol, Cyprus Credit: Getty Images – Getty

8

None other than King of England Richard the Lionheart made the knot in the walls of the castle of Limassol

Only the wedding preparation must have cost a fortune. Before the ceremony could begin, Richard had to conquer the entire island and save his fiancé, who was taken hostage by the ruler of Cyprus.

And what did the taxpayer get for their money? Not so much as a ‘how to do’ or ribbon cutting – Berengaria went down in history as the only English queen who never set foot in England. A tour of the castle of Limassol certainly puts all this hassle of Harry and Meghan in perspective.

I was in Limassol for a long weekend with sensible sunshine in the “shoulder season”. October to November and April to May are the best times to fully enjoy what this island on the southeastern outskirts of Europe has to offer.

With daytime temperatures around 26 ° C, you can comfortably go on holiday – whether you are lazing on a lounger or exploring the historic city center.

8

A tour of the castle certainly puts all the fuss of Harry and Meghan in perspective. Credit: Shutterstock

In the summer, temperatures are regularly ten or more degrees higher, making it uncomfortable to do anything other than spending time near your air-conditioned hotel or villa.

The basis for my trip was suitable for a king. The Royal Apollonia, ideally located on the Limassol coastline, is close enough to the old town and marina to enjoy those attractions, but far enough that the beach on which it is located is almost as good as you are.

The 5 * hotel has recently undergone a thorough redevelopment, resulting in a modern luxury appearance with a relaxed atmosphere.

Plush accents are loungers with cushions, sparkling pool toilet and changing rooms and British sockets in the rooms. A gym, an indoor swimming pool and a luxury on-site spa cater for almost everyone.

8

The 5 * Royal Apollonia is a base that is suitable for a king

I enjoyed a 55-minute massage on my first full day to help eliminate the persistent stress from home. There was also no hurry for you for the next customer – giving me the chance to spend time in a relaxation room afterwards.

The hotel is approximately 3.2 km from the more touristy old port and the new marina. Just jump on bus 30 from the stop just outside for 1.50 euros (£ 1.25) or 5 euros for a day ticket. Or grab an electric scooter from 15 cents per minute on the URentBike app. Electric scooters may be a trap in busy cities, but rattling the boardwalk on my battery-powered mobility scooter was a true pleasure.

While the low orange sun glistened from the calm waters of the Mediterranean Sea, families on the beach still enjoyed it, while others enjoyed a bite to eat or drink in one of the numerous open-air cafes and restaurants.

It was just an ordinary November night in the Cypriot city, while the UK was beaten by strong winds and rain just four hours away.

8

Stop at the winery Ktima Christoudia, one of the dozens of vineyards on the island

8

A trip to the mountains is a must, especially the postcard village of LefkaraCredit: Getty Images – Getty

Numerous bars and restaurants along the coast offer daytime food and drink deals for between 10 and 12 euros. this is ideal when you explore the architectural sights of the old city. Eating out at night costs similar to British prices, but most hotels now come with dinner plans included and the Apollonia was no different.

The main restaurant was buffet style, with daily themes such as carvery, Italian or Mediterranean, always with a lot of choice, including a possibility to taste local dishes every evening.

Special mention must be made to the hotel’s two à la carte restaurants. Meze offers traditional Cypriot and Greek dishes with a modern twist – a meal for two with a bottle of wine costs around £ 75.

Then there is Akakiko, with Japanese dishes ranging from sushi to meat dishes. Here the tempura of the shrimp was to die for, and if you have ever tasted a better duck ramen, I want to know where. Away from Limassol, a trip to the mountains is a must, especially the postcard village of Lefkara.

8

The hotel has recently undergone a thorough redevelopment, resulting in a modern luxury appearance with a relaxed atmosphere

8

Narrow cobbled streets in Lefkara house buildings all made from the same white and silicon limestone Credit: Getty Images – Getty

Narrow cobbled streets house buildings all made from the same white and silica limestone. The locals still weave lace and hand-shaped silver.

Make sure you do not visit on the same day as the cruise ships to avoid couples from other tourists.

DARK SALUTATIONS

With the new ‘drunk yoga’ retreat, guests can play drinking games during exercise

LOVE IS IN THE COUPLE

You can get £ 100 to test a romantic stay at a Lake District hotel

SUMMER SAVINGS

Martin Lewis says that booking holidays at the end of August can reduce travel costs

RYAN FARE

Ryanair flash sale has flights from £ 5.99 – but you have to be fast

MERLIN’S Beard

Disneyland guest breaks Excalibur feature after pulling the sword from the stone

FAMILY BUSINESS

You can buy an Italian house for 85 p – but must be with friends and family

On the way back you stop at the winery Ktima Christoudia, one of the dozens of vineyards on the island. You will see that wine is produced and given the chance to taste it once the tour is complete.

By the end of my weekend in Limassol, drenched England seemed less attractive.

I was tempted to follow the leadership of Berengaria and miss it. How is Canada at this time of the year?

Martin Lewis explains how you can beat the prices for expensive school holidays