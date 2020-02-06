Lilly Singh says what we all think about the curse of high heels

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mAeMTFi8MIQ [/ embed]

Hands up if you hate high heels. * Shoot both hands up in the air as high as I can reach. *

Sorry, but high heels are definitely the worst. They make your feet hurt for hours. They leave blisters and cuts. They can even make your feet bleed. All the strength for you if you like to wear them.

Lilly Singh feels the same about heels. “If I don’t wear sneakers, you’ll probably catch me wearing slippers,” said the host of A Little Late in a high heeled monologue. “That’s how I know I would never play Cinderella. If a prince ever showed up as” oh you lost your heel, “I would be,” I left it there on purpose. “

“One of the most annoying things I’ve had to deal with is that men are complaining to me that their dress shoes are hurting. I think of cool cool cool yes, now take the pain you feel and then put it on 45-degree angle for three hours, “Singh added.” And then try to walk in your stilettos in the grass, and then go to a beach wedding, and you would look at that, the elevator is broken, you think must take the stairs. “

She’s not wrong.

