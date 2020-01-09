Lilly Hiatt's video for the new song 'Brightest Star': Watch

Loading...

Lilly Hiatt will release her new album Walking Proof on March 27. It is the sequel to Trinity Lane, an acclaimed site in 2017, and teamed up with songwriter, singer and guitarist from Nashville with guests like Amanda Shires, Aaron Lee Tasjan and his own father, troubadour John Hiatt.

Before the arrival of Walking Proof, Hiatt released the song “Brightest Star”, an irresistible slice of jangle-rock that finds Hiatt pushing his voice in his highest register and using a subtle trill to great effect. It’s a stimulating song that recounts the darkest moments of insecurity and self-doubt. “So give them hell, kid, don’t worry about the rest, let it roll,” she sings. “The brightest star in my whole sky is you.”

A video for “Brightest Star”, filmed in the singer’s favorite tattoo shop in Nashville, Electric Hand Tattoo, is also arriving today. “It was an inspiring morning for me,” said Hiatt about the video shoot by Joshua Britt and Neilson Hubbard. “The colors in the video are the same as I see in my head when I hear the song.”

John Hiatt appears on the track “Some Kind of Drug”, marking his first guest spot on one of his daughter’s albums. The couple covered each other’s songs for a special Record Store Day release in 2019. Hiatt will be on tour to support the album, available now for pre-order, throughout the summer. “Living to say it is Walking Proof. There is a lot of love in this record, ”she says.

Here is the list of tracks from Walking Proof, produced by Lincoln Parish and published via New West Records.

1. “Rae”

2. “P-Town”

3. “Little believer”

4. “A kind of drug”

5. “Candy Lunch”

6. “Proof of operation”

7. “Drawl”

8. “The brightest star”

9. “Never play a guitar”

10. “Move”

11. “Scream”

Lilly Hiatt tour dates:

January 9 – Wilmington, NC @ Brooklyn Arts Center (solo with Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (solo with Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 11 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (solo with Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 14 – Harrisonburg, VA @ Court Square Theater (solo with Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 15 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club (solo with Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 16 – Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry (solo with Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 17 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel (solo with Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 18 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theater (solo with Hiss Golden Messenger)

January 25 – Abingdon, VA @ Barter Theater

April 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

April 7 – Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

April 8 – Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

April 10 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

April 11 – Boston, MA @ Great Scott

April 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern

April 15 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

April 16 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

April 17 – Bowling Green, KY @ Tidball’s

April 18 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

April 23 – Little Rock, AR @ White Water Tavern

April 24 – Houston, TX @ Mucky Duck

April 25 – Dallas, TX @ Three Links

April 26 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

April 30 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

May 1 – Fort Collins, CO @ The Armory

May 2 – Manitou Springs, CO @ Lulu’s Downstairs

May 4 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

May 5 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

May 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

May 8 – San Francisco, CA @ Cafe Du Nord

May 9 – Redding, CA @ The Dip

May 12 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

May 13 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

May 14 – Prosser, WA @ Brewminatti

May 15 – Boise, ID @ Olympic

May 16 – Hailey, ID @ The Mint

May 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Entrance 7th Street

May 21 – Madison, WI @ High Noon

May 22 – Iowa City, IA @ The Mill

July 18 – Whitefish, MT @ Under The Big Sky Festival