Lillard drops 51 points for the Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz loses 4th consecutive match

ZOUTSTAD – Let’s not bury what happened. For the fourth time in four competitions, the Utah Jazz was defeated Saturday night.

This time it happened at the hands of former Weber State star Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers. Lillard dropped 51 points and the Blazers eventually won, 124-107.

Games in the NBA often come down to a decisive run of the winning team, but on Saturday the Blazers had one in each of the first three quarters to bring them to victory. There was the 12-0 point in the first quarter after the Jazz had built up a 13-point lead, then there was a 15-0 to end the first half with a 10-point lead, then a 13-0 in the third frame to turn a five-point lead into an impressive 18-point lead.

Although not as decisive as the above three points, Portland also went on a 13-4 in the fourth after Utah had collected to within six.

Those points came to a match after the Jazz had surrendered a 27-1 point for the Denver Nuggets, which had turned a nine-point lead into a 17-point deficit.

Lillard has built a literally historical period over his past six games, as he became the first player in NBA history to make at least six 3-pointers in six consecutive games on Saturday. He ended the night with a burning 9-of-15 from behind the arch. He is also the first player in the competition history with an average of 45 points and 10 assists in a span of six games.

He broke an NBA record series of five straight games in which he added at least 35 points with five 3-pointers, five rebounds and five assists, as he only invented two boards. That said, he counted a huge 12 assists.

Lillard is in a special zone, but nevertheless the Jazz were again not well defensive and he gave up at least 124 points for the third time during this losing series.

Offensive, just like Lillard, Utah actually shot well from 3 as a team, finished with 18-of-41, but they were poor inside the line and only went 22-of-53. They only went 8-of-27 on two-point shots in the first half.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 25 points, but they scored 21 shots. Mike Conley was placed back in the starting line-up for the first time since he returned seven games ago after an injury that kept him out for a month (he had one start after an injury that kept him out for two weeks in early December) and was excellent in the first half with 19 points.

He had 22 in the night, just like Bojan Bogdanovic, who shut up Utah in the third quarter with his hands before the Blazers left for good.

The Jazz returns home and has a few days away from action before playing the Nuggets again on February 5 at Vivint Arena.