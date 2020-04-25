Lili Reinhart speaks for the first time in the middle of Cole Sprouse cheating rumors

Lili Reinhart has a message to her fans who are spreading negativity online about her and her friend Cole Sprouse.

The 23-year-old actress Riverdale spoke earlier this week against “toxic” social media users and called them on her Twitter and Instagram Stories amid speculation by some fans about the state of her relationship after rumors that she had been cheated on.

“Twitter is actually the most toxic form of social media,” she wrote, according to a now-deleted tweet. “People are … – because they are -“. Don’t you understand karma? It’s okay, if you don’t, you’ll understand when he bites your poor thing— “

She also reportedly shared on Instagram: “Dear everyone on social media, do not ask people for their introduction. Do not f ———— hole. The world doesn’t need it anymore— “

Reinhart’s words come right after Sprouse’s open letter to his fans, telling them that he “does not tolerate” negative comments and does not intend to change his role in the eyes of the public, regardless of their views.

“I tolerate a lot of rumors and slanders from people who claim to be my fans.” Fans who feel justified in their privacy precisely because I’ve never indulged in them, “Sprouse wrote in his Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 19th night. “But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, escaping my address and sending threats of death are all qualities of madness and bigotry.”

“Choose humanity, stop being,” he continued.

Although the actor did not say what they were talking about, rumors of his relationship with Reinhart took place on weekends on social media, while some fans claim that he cheated on her by actress Kaia Gerber.

“When I first came into contact with the public, it was one of the foreseeable consequences,” Sprouse wrote in his weekly Instagram Stories this week. “Although I really never wanted to indulge any part of my private life in the heavenly horde, it is clear that my reluctance to update them allowed them to put their own agenda into my habits and lifestyle.”

“So in the end – eat my delicate chubby -” he added, joking in the end, “(I’ll make me send a g – damn white story insta like a double divorced mother of three.)”

In May 2017, rumors of sprouse and Reinhart began to spread, and their relationship was confirmed until 2018 by the Met Gala Carpet – which they attended together.