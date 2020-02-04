Lil Wayne’s ‘Mahogany’ and ‘Mamma Mia’ are his best 1-2 punch in years

For 403 seconds at the start of his new album, Lil Wayne makes Funeral feel like a broadcast from the past. As long as “Mahogany” and “Mama Mia” are playing, it is still 2006, the music industry is crumbling and there is a young man inside the embers of Cash Money who is ready to prove that he is the very best in the special that he is doing the cost. Wayne was at its peak when he regularly offered some of the most fascinating continuous sentences in the English language. His jokes, metaphors, comparisons, patterns, ad libs, melodies, screeches and productive mind-dumps were vehicles of pure speed. The man behind them used a rare speed that most musicians can never capture.

Since then a long time has passed, but on these two tracks Wayne offers something that honors his past, while being comfortable in the present. “Mahogany” and “Mama Mia” are multi-syllabic torrents with rhyme’s internal mouth, where bad puns bleed into childish punchlines and hooks are usually a side issue. He mainly sounds at home on top of the nervous monster of ‘Mahogany’. Wayne, encouraged by his old Cash Money colleague Mannie Fresh and Sarcastic Sounds, raps about … mahogany. That is it. In the second verse, Weezy wavers to the brim while trying to think of all the ways he could use the word before his voice runs out:

Mahogany dashboard, I do the dashboard, boy

I think I need an airport in my back yard

Mahogany sand, boy, I’m starting a sandstorm

Mahogany skin, touch me, I’ll cut your hands off

Mahogany door handle that matches the floor panel

Mahogany sand, mahogany Dior sandals

Mahogany line, slime, I do the line, slime

Part of the song’s effectiveness comes from Mannie’s talent for beats that move and shift without a clear center of gravity. Wayne’s ear for production has deteriorated over the years, but on “Mahogany” the chops, starts, stops and changes in pitch help him a foil for his voice.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uIsw1pM9bE (/ embed)

“Mama Mia”, on the other hand, is in the form of Wayne classics such as “A Milli” or “6 Foot 7 Foot”. Almost four minutes of rapping and rapping and rapping until his lungs sound like they no longer have oxygen. In every corner and hole of the song there is a callback to one of Wayne’s patented lyrical tricks. There is the double repetition of a single word in the span of one measure, when Wayne raps “beat around the bush and I come around with a brush cutter” and then follows with “You all niggas is a foot soldiers, I am an athlete’s foot.” “He pronounces a popular word or sentence wrong (” New Tang clan, such as Raekwon, I am stupid, nigga “) and is then amused by his own wrong pronunciation. In some passages he combines all the tricks at once:

I am from my Gucci, you are not from my Gucci, that is not exclusive

Designers, excuse me, massagers massage me

Oops, I mean masseuses massage me, I’m horrible, I’m grimey

Between those moments there are similarities about droppings, extensive rhyme schemes with animals, bars with slightly racist caricatures and violent threats with the kind of food or meat products that Wayne will change. It is a lot, bordering on too much, which means it is one of the better Lil Wayne songs of today.

Lil Wayne is a prisoner of the nostalgia of the audience. His prime coincided with the era in which free online music became widely available and hip-hop once and for all emerged as the dominant music genre in the United States. His memory is forever linked to a time when the future was uncertain and a former child’s star didn’t seem to care. But even the best follow-up sentences must end at some point.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xWsL43lj5QM (/ embed)