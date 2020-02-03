Lil Wayne shows Moments of Genius on the wildly unequal ‘Funeral’

A creative slump, a year-long prison sentence, the seizures, the bitter, long-term label battle – the 10s were a difficult decade for Lil Wayne. These tests have little influence on the direction of his 13th studio album Funeral, in which he avoids introspection and begins a mission to bury other rappers in a penetrating 24-track tracklist. This album is the work of the contemporary Mixtape Weezy, who likes to treat songs as exercises, puts spectacle above content, shows his technical daring and single lyrical imagination.

Wayne has good reason to enjoy this impulse. He is sometimes still a miracle – a timeless Swiss army knife that can make any beat with any gadget in its toolkit, which uses angular currents and zany metaphors and dicey hairpin vocal twists from mutter to pity. Despite an encouraging performance by the Emeritus Best Rapper Alive, Funeral represents a failure of the album construction. It is full of defects – poor editing, clumsy sequencing, and a puppet of room traps at room temperature – that emphasize Wayne’s worst tendencies, as well as his stylistic flair.

Funeral is wildly uneven, a landscape of pronounced highs and lows. In reality, it peaks early on “Mahogany.” Amid a smoky Eryn Allen Kane sample (produced by Mannie Fresh and Sarcastic Sounds), Wayne uses his run-on sentence syndrome by tracing the many associative strands that run away from the word “mahogany”: “Mahogany door handle that fits with the floor panel / Mahogany sand, mahogany Dior sandal. “The battle for the worst song on the album is controversial. There is “Trust No One” sunk into a banal and misguided Adam Levine hook; “Get Out Of My Head”, soured by the great rappingant XXXTentacion; ‘Sights and silencers’, a surprisingly weak The-Dream ballad that he should have just given to Jeremih; and ‘Dreams’, which sounds like Wayne’s audition for a high school production of a musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber. Funeral is pocky with guys.

Funeral is also littered with classic Wayne isms – such as when he calls Sinead O’Connor, casually refers to the Heinz 57 spice, and cooks a bit of pun inspired by Eric Snow, the former NBA player whose inconspicuous career peaked in 2003. These are the typical, wonderfully random moments that Wayne fans have lived for since his time Drought 3 days. Although that version of Wayne has tempered his referential, consciousness style with masterful pacing and comic timing, there are too many songs on it Funeral– such as ‘Darkside’, ‘Wayne’s World’, ‘Mama Mia’ and the title track – evolve into word vomiting, as if he is trying to spit out entire verses in one breath. The simple removal of the eight worst songs from the album would have framed Wayne less like an unmanageable fire hose and more like a crazy virtuoso rap.

Lil Wayne’s previous album, Tha Carter Vwas too long, but at least it was anchored by a soft family undercurrent. Apart from a few moments, such as ‘Bastard (Satan’s child)’, which touches on the neglected parenthood of Wayne’s father, Funeral is emotionally angry. As Wayne enters a new decade – his fourth as a professional rapper – it is difficult where his head is, where he comes from or where he is going.