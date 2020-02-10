Lil Wayne Bests Roddy Ricch, Eminem on Artists 500 Chart

Lil Wayne flew to the top of the Rolling stone Artists 500 chart after the release of his new album, Funeral.

After being at number 39 last week with 27.9 million streams, Weezy collected 147.9 million streams for the week from January 31 to February 6. Funeral was also at the top of the Top 200 Albums hit list, while Lil Wayne debuted one song in the Top 10 of the Top 100 Songs hit list while “I Do It” bowed for number six, collecting 14.2 million streams and relocating 122,300 song units.

The Rolling stone The Artist 500 chart ranks the most streamed artists of the week in the United States, taking into account audio streams in an artist’s entire catalog during the tracking period. The card does not contain passive listening such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Artists 500 is updated daily and every week Rolling stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, for the seven-day period ending on the previous Thursday.

Lil Wayne moves aside, the rest of the Top 10 on the Artists 500 remained fairly stable. Roddy Ricch’s overall dominance continued when he reached 125 with 125.5 million streams, while his hit single “The Box” was on top of the Top 100 Songs chart (364,400 song units) for another week. Last week’s top artist, Eminem, fell third on the Artists 500 with 97.6 million streams, while the Post Malone and Drake pillars completed the Top Five with 94.7 million and 91.2 million streams respectively.

More familiar faces filled in the rest of the Top 10: Billie Eilish on Six with 82.3 million streams, Taylor Swift on Seven with 74.2 million, Youngboy Never Brake Again on 74.1 million, Juice WRLD on Nine with 70.1 million and DaBaby out of 10 with 66.4 million. In addition to Lil Wyane, the other huge rise this week belonged to Memphis rapper Key Glock, who jumped from number 236 all the way to number 26. After collecting just 8.5 million streams last week, the rapper recorded 40.8 million after the release of his new mixtape, Yellow tape, who debuted at number 13 in the Top 200 Albums chart.