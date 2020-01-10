Loading...

Lil Baby previewed her next album My Turn with another new song, a hype number called “Sum 2 Prove” released via her own Wolf Pack Global imprint via Quality Control Music / Motown.

On the song, the rapper reflects on his career so far, offering, “We finally did it, let’s throw a few bottles / I took the lead and then everyone followed / They know I was go straight to the bank / They want me to calm down, I haven’t left them any room to breathe / Sorry, I told them I can’t. “He adds,” I must be one of those grown-ups. “

The track follows the release of “Woah”, which Lil Baby released in November. He also released “Baby” with DaBaby in July, with an official music video in August. The rapper’s first studio album, Harder than ever, arrived in 2018 and although no specific details were revealed, he suggested planning the release of his next album, My Turn, soon.

Lil Baby’s hit single “Drip Too Hard”, a collaboration with Gunna, is nominated for the Grammy for Best Rap / Sung Performance, Lil Baby’s first Grammy nomination. The awards ceremony will take place on Sunday January 27.