Like two drops of water! Natti Natasha pretends to look like Jennifer Lopez and this video proves it

Natti Natasha

The Dominican kept her mouth open to all her followers.

The singer Natti Natasha performed a show that left everyone open-mouthed because of the costumes with which she decided to jump on the stage.

The artist did not want to leave her closet so that only those who visited him could see it, but decided to publish a video on her personal Instagram account in which she caused all kinds of reactions thanks to her dress.

The Singer The clip has been viewed almost a million and a half times and thousands of comments from her loyal fans praise her undisputed beauty.

In the clip Natti poses with 2 models, but the one who steals the flashes of all the photographers present is the Dominican, who keeps all eyes on them with their attributes.

“What a night” is the message from The singer in the description of the publication and that its more than 21 million followers remained on the network without encouragement.

Natascha has become a celebrity on the net because she is very active and often shares many of her activities, whether on stage or outdoors.

A few days earlier, Natti Natasha was the victim of a joke from friends who took advantage of the fact that she could not swim and led her into the depths of a beach.

