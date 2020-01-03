Like the roar of the 20s, will we listen to the past?

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Sometimes, the rearview mirror can teach lessons.

Travel with me 100 years ago since last night. No matter what you did to mark the beginning of 2020, it probably couldn't be compared to downtown Salt Lake City in the early 1920s. The Deseret News described it as "a kind of Mardi Gras on Main Street." Party animals wore masks and fantasy. caps "and a variety of very colorful decorations". Confetti was thrown at each other and made noise with cowbells, fish horns, cans attached to ropes and ratchet wheels.

At midnight, whistles sounded in trains and factories. Around 100 students from the U. gathered on the roof of the Utah Hotel (now the Joseph Smith Memorial Building) and "serenaded the stars." Some people danced the old year in any of several clubs and hotels. Other more serious Ukrainians gathered in the churches to hear sermons about the riots in the world and the "current chaotic condition" of things, sermons that could fit almost any year.

Police arrested only two people during all this. One was a man who entered a police station and turned himself in voluntarily, saying he was wanted for robbery. The other was a man arrested for drunkenness. The police credited the ban on such an orderly celebration, despite the fact that the Volstead Act would not officially enter into force until January 17.

The 2020s will be the first of an endless stream of decades that will offer people a clear vision of life a century earlier. Those glimpses will become clearer as the photos and movies become more focused, and the recordings of voices and songs sharper, thanks to the technological advances of a century earlier.

While the 1910s left us with a lot of photographs and some faded recordings and movies, the 1920s, which roared in the prosperity of some but left many others, was a decade in which life, for many , began to resemble the modern age. Many bought their first car. In November 1920, women would vote for president for the first time, and the KDKA station in Pittsburgh would begin the first commercial radio broadcast. At the end of the decade, many people had phones and, for the first time, ate cheeseburgers and went to the movies. Penicillin was discovered, commercial planes buzzed over their heads and the sport was big business.

Life seems to be changing faster than people, and their sense of morals could keep up.

At the beginning of the century, 20 years ago, I thought of a column that, if life expectancies were to grow as much as in the twentieth century, people could live 150 years or more by 2100. I wondered what attitudes might be like. different today if we had more of the wise voices of the past, great-great grandparents and great-great grandparents, giving us their perspective on things from politics to public morals.

Now, it seems that he was too optimistic about a growing lifespan. In the United States, at least, life expectations have begun to recede slightly.

However, as time goes by, people of a past century, preserved in films and recordings, will begin to speak to us in clearer tones about their lives, values ​​and hopes. Let's listen? And if we do, will we learn from what they thought was responsible behavior, how they felt about the family and how they defined happiness?

Not everything will be worth keeping. Their feelings about race, for example, could horrify us. But are there valuable things that we have forgotten? In our rude world, driven by social networks, have we left behind some important values?

You have no idea of ​​everything that is coming in the newspapers of a century ago. Today you see things that seem ironic. The front page of January 1 presented a story about how Germany, newly defeated from the Great War, was focusing on pacifism, work, the economy and saving for the future. President Woodrow Wilson was not mentioned. He lay disabled in bed after a massive stroke, but the public did not know. The cable news did not harass the White House, demanding to know its status.

But it is difficult to escape the general feeling of optimism in those old pages. An editorial that day said: "As a nation, we enter the New Year with confidence." Looking back, there were good reasons to say that.

The year 1920 must have seemed light years better than any faint memory of 1820. Similarly, this morning life seems much better than we can see in 1920.

But there is more to progress than just technology and invention. Will we listen to everything the past has to offer while guiding the world to the future?