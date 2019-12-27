Like the recalls, the demands of Takata Airbag are still coming

Loading...

After many years, lawsuits, recalls, injuries, deaths and reports of bad practice by car manufacturers and manufacturers, the Takata airbag saga has become a massive and expanding thing that is almost too scary To try to keep up. If you stopped paying attention, don't do it, because it's far from over.

In a situation where history has become so enormously complicated that it almost distracts from how bad things have been and have been, the trail of the many documented problems related to Takata dates back approximately two decades ago, drivers continue to demand , alleging injuries related to airbags. These demands are a reminder of the human cost that the industry transgressions have had.

Takata's story is long and exhausting, from the millions of vehicles removed to three-digit injury counts. and two-digit death toll. But the main issue is that the Takata bankruptcy spent years manufacturing defective airbag inflators with the potential to explode and throw shrapnel to save some money, and at least some car manufacturers knew of the threat.

Still, the inflators got into the cars, and the cars passed years without remembering. Some vehicles have been removed several times since the expired withdrawals began, and the most recent withdrawal from Takata we wrote about was this month.

The vast and constantly expanding Takata deadly airbags, contrary to what one would suppose, is something like a boring agent in the whole affair, to the point that car manufacturers were going door to door and created applications in an almost dystopian way. to encourage owners to make their Takata retreats, because the saga has been an eyesore to keep up with.

But a recent lawsuit by a woman from California, along with others this year, are a reminder that the Takata saga has been more than a disaster of endless withdrawals and accusations. It affects people's lives.

Jocelyn Hernández, the California resident who filed a lawsuit against Takata and Honda on December 3, alleged that the airbags in her 2005 Honda Accord "suddenly and unexpectedly exploded and collided with her face and body" in 2017. The first of multiple airbags – investor reminders listed by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Administration. UU. for the 2005 Agreement they occurred in 2014, a decade after the car left. The most recent arrived in June of this year.

The lawsuit stated:

On December 24, 2017, at approximately 1 (sic) 4:00 p.m., the plaintiff was in the driver's seat of the vehicle in question, parked on the side of the street. While parked with the vehicle off, the plaintiff was hit on the driver's side of the subject vehicle, and the airbag of her vehicle exploded on her face and body causing serious injuries.

As a result of the collision, the plaintiff suffered numerous serious injuries, including injuries to the neck, chest, shoulder and a traumatic brain injury. The residual effects of the incident continue to affect all aspects of the plaintiff's daily life.

Honda responded, saying it is "working with the plaintiff's lawyer to coordinate the dismissal of claims" and channeling the claims to a compensation fund for injuries and deaths related to airbags.

Another lawsuit this year came against Takata and Ford of Tiffany Golston, an Alabama resident who claimed to have been sitting in her parents' Lincoln Navigator 2006 in January 2017 when the airbag was deployed and caused "personal injuries" by turning the key in The ignition. The injuries were not described beyond that.

In its response to the complaint, Ford "denie (d) was negligent or meaningless in not warning the plaintiff of the dangers, if any, associated with the use of his product." Ford also denied that the airbags were defective.

There have been no recalls of the airbag market in the Navigator 2006 as listed by the NHTSA, but the NHTSA has received multiple complaints about its explosion or failure to deploy. In 2014, a complaint reflected that of Golston:

2006 LINCOLN NAVIGATOR WAS PARKED. Vehicle introduced and key inserted in the ignition. I started the vehicle, sat down so the car warmed up. AROUND 5 SECONDS AFTER STARTING THE VEHICLE, THE AIR BAG WAS DISPLACED INADVERTELY WITHOUT INCIDENT. THE CAR WAS FULL OF WHITE SMOKE. CONTACT THE LOCAL FORD / LINCOLN DEALER AND HE WAS TOLD THAT THEY HAVE NEVER LISTENED TO AN IMPLEMENTATION OF A VEHICLE AIR BAG WITHOUT INCIDENT.

The complaint continued:

FORD / LINCOLN OFFERED TO PAY FOR REPAIRS, LESS THAN A $ 200 DEDUCTIBLE BECAUSE THEY SAY THAT MY VEHICLE WAS NOT COVERED UNDER THE REMEMBER STILL IS THE SAME PROBLEM WHICH OTHER VEHICLES RECALLED.

In July 2019, a Nebraska resident named Candice Novak filed a lawsuit against Takata and Honda, claiming hearing impairment and other injuries as a result of a defective airbag during a 2015 collision in a 2012 Honda CR-V. The lawsuit described the explosion as such:

Instead of protecting the plaintiff from injury, the airbag exploded violently with such excessive force that it caused the plaintiff to suffer permanent hearing impairment, as well as other injuries to the plaintiff's head and neck.

The force with which the plaintiff's airbag was deployed was unreasonable and dangerous and subjected the plaintiff to a greater risk of loss and damage, rather than fulfilling the intended and represented objective of protecting the plaintiff even in the event of a collision.

Novak's claims are now also included in the compensation fund.

Takata has become synonymous with an overwhelming series of withdrawals and reports of bad practice over the years, which makes it difficult to keep up with the news and keep cars updated on withdrawals. But in that growing network of bad news, it is important to remember that it is more than just news: it has a human cost, and many of us are still going around with devices charging that price. The above accusations are just some recent examples.

If you are not sure if your car with US specifications should be removed, which will cost you nothing, you can check your status here.

