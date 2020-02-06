Like songs in YouTube Music for Android with Google Assistant

There have been a number of developments on YouTube Music this week, including today’s report that the promised Cloud Locker is on the move. The Android app now prompts listeners to like songs with the Google Assistant.

A handful of users came across the “Hey, Google, like this song” prompt at the bottom of the screen they were viewing. Oddly enough, the message keeps showing up for some – including playback controls – even after being rejected.

Use your voice to control the music with your assistant

This straightforward feature is an alternative to pressing the thumbs up button, and is most useful when your device is locked. Otherwise, the wizard window covers YouTube Music or overtakes it by providing the confirmation “Safe”. The change is not immediately reflected in the player, but only recorded.

This function works with commands that have been formulated in different ways, but is not new or is only specific to YouTube Music. It is available in Spotify and has been an important part of Google Home speakers in recent years due to the lack of physical controls. Nevertheless, it is a useful reminder and useful depending on the situation.

Learn more about YouTube Music:

Thanks Judd

FTC: We use income-generating auto affiliate links. More.

You can find more news in 9to5Google on YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZULH5PXj4uA [/ embed]