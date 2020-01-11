Loading...

Engaging with enthusiasm on the stage as one of the first major comedies of the year, Like A Boss stars an impressive group of the best comedians of our time. Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne release a series of comedic registers for the main roles, and Billy Porter, Jennifer Coolidge, Natasha Rothwell, Salma Hayek, Jessica St. Clair and Ari Graynor shine in the supporting roles. The film reminded me of another favorite of its kind, The Spy Who Dumped Me, that is, Like A Boss has smarter ideas about relationships and power than many will recognize, even if finally plays in a more pleasant version of feminist corporate fantasy.

Haddish and Byrne, playing best friends and business partners of a lifetime, Mia and Mel, have their own makeup business but are deeply in debt. Mel (Byrne), ambitious but shy, with a financial mind, was neglected in her childhood by her drug addicted mother and Mia (Haddish), the insightful, frank and creative, recently lost her mother, who essentially raised Mel too . . The two are linked not only by absent mothers but also by symbiosis – Mia and Mel have managed to maintain a close support friendship in their thirties by supporting each other emotionally and financially (Mia has a boyfriend somehow, but they are on the same page on the relationship being mainly physical). Haddish and Byrne play without competition, but allow the barbed pieces of friendship to seep through the friendly distribution: Mel often allows Mia to walk on her with a bomb and a signature confidence and Mia does not directly challenge Mel from his compulsive deference to authority – mainly in the form of the absurdly arrogant beauty industry tycoon of Clara Luna – until it was almost too late.

“’Like A Boss’ is concerned with how we look to the corporate giants to quell our feelings of fear and vulnerability in a wicked world, and how, in doing so, we are abandoning the meaningful relationships we may have already knotted in the midst of difficulties. “

Rothwell, St. Clair and Graynor play the wealthy college friends and wives of Mia and Mel, Jill, Kim and Angela, who, though expressive and interesting, have exchanged any sense of risk for comfort, safety and success. Each of them seems on the verge of overflowing the expectations of poor feminism, which has provided them with wealth and nuclear families, but has excluded them from a feeling of community or camaraderie. From the appearance of their home, they seem collectively able to help Mia and Mel pay off their half a million small business debts, but a combined lack of communication (first between Mia and Mel, then between Mel and the others) as well as a bootstrap philosophy (Jill de Rothwell shouts out of the window “You must put your shit up!”) to Mel as she stands with Mia on the roof after the two get together be caught smoking weed in the same room that Jill was sleeping as a baby) prevents the group from finding a solution outside of Luna’s vampiric corporate investment.

Like A Boss is concerned with how we look to the corporate giants to quell our feelings of fear and vulnerability in a nasty world, and how, in doing so, we are abandoning the useful relationships we may have. already be knotted in the midst of difficulties. Unfortunately, not surprisingly, history does not push this convincing idea to its most radical limits: Mia and Mel are able to crystallize their ties and their business thanks to the help of a benevolent capitalist played by (spoiler) Lisa Kudrow, a casting choice that seems back to the high school meeting of Romy and Michelle. However, playing the employees of Mia and Mel, Sydney and Barrett, Coolidge – depicting a richer version of his character in Legally Blonde – and Porter intervene in the predictable rhythms of the film by offering a mixture of camp and nonsense while revealing subtly the daily cruelties of business as usual. Like The Spy Who Dumped Me, the producers of the film seem to believe that all the characters must become rich for us to understand their virtue, but fortunately for the two films, it is in fact at their most compromised moments that humanity, humor, characters and company really matter. Corporate feminism is simply trying to wrest the idea out.

