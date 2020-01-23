Lightning out of the blue almost overwhelms Thiem

In his free time, Alex Bolt and his roommates travel to a YMCA center in the west of Melbourne and take part in a social basketball spot that takes on the role of “Union Road Royals”.

He is a shooter. More specifically, a security guard tasked with dictating games and creating his own opportunities at both ends of the square.

In unusually pleasant sunlight, he did just that for two sets when he got the world champion Dominic Thiem on the ropes. He came to the most amazing result of this Australian Open within six games and repeated what compatriot Alexei Popyrin had achieved a year ago.

Alex Bolt, who is currently with Dominic Thiem, plays both basketball and tennis. This is his player profile for the Union Road Royals competing in the Melbourne Basketball League. pic.twitter.com/vf7SfWSpcp

– Frith 🐨 (@pluckyloser) January 23, 2020

Remarkable when you consider that Bolt once quit the sport to spend his time painting and playing local football, and all the more remarkable when you consider that he bounced off a five-fold triumph over Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Two-time French Open finalist Thiem dominated the first 55 minutes of the game. He used his blistering forehand and backhand to punish the Australian on the baseline and get a 6-2 to 5-3 lead.

Then the fuse was lit, ignited by a rising crowd in the Melbourne Arena who felt the change. He felt it too.

A soaring Alex Bolt came within six games after the biggest surprise of the 2020 Australian Open. Photo: Getty

“They were a big part of the reason (behind the comeback). In my first round they also got me across the line. I’m lucky enough to have a Grand Slam in my own country, ”said Bolt.

His sliding left serve found its mark. Forays into the net became more frequent and more fruitful.

And his forehand, which was early in the series, drew more winners and helped him play five games in a row and the second set.

Thiem’s ​​trio of excited coaches chatted and was reprimanded by the chairman.

In response, they urged their accusation to go quiet, which may have been a warning to the crowd in general.

Dominic Thiem, who calmed his team after receiving an injury to the coach. Photo: Getty

But Bolt’s compatriots were annoyed for a reason, because the man from Murray Bridge in South Australia conjured up inspired scraping skills.

With the match, which was four games in the third game, and a series of breakpoints, which were secured with a brave drop shot and these serves, he achieved the seemingly impossible.

After pulling Thiem to the side with a malicious serve, the chipped reaction triggered Bolt’s violent sprint, which was short and wide to hit him.

The result? Perfection around the net, ecstasy from the crowd, their booming the signal that the tide had turned.

Shot of the day? This is a yes from @ abolt15! # AO2020 | #AusOpen 📽️: @ Channel9 | @espn pic.twitter.com/As3oVvrBe2

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2020

“I just threw my racket on (the ball) and I washed it up,” said Bolt with a grin.

The momentum continued in the tiebreak that followed. Bolt quickly achieved a 5: 1 lead with an aggressive return and more effort on the net.

At the end of the set, which was sealed with a service bomb, Bolt had won 26 out of 37 forward runs.

The physicality required to condemn Thiem to a two-sentence-to-one deficit pays off. And then it didn’t when the Melbourne Arena shadow fell over the field at five o’clock.

Thiem, known as one of the best athletes on the tour, has regained control and never let go of the next gear in his game.

Dominic Thiem praised his Australian opponent after the brutal collision. Photo: Getty

Bolt won only three games for the match, and when the last breath in a 10-minute game in the fifth set was extinguished, the lights went out.

6-2 5-7 6-7 (5) 6-1 6-2. Three hours and 22 minutes of pain.

“There have been a lot of positive results in this game – I have shown that my level is good enough to take on the top players, but unfortunately my fatigue and fitness were not quite up to date,” said Bolt firmly Set ambitions when entering the top 100.

Thiem also saw a lot of sparks.

“He is not really a weakness. Good lefty serve, comes pretty well,” said the Austrian.

“Well, there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be in the top 100 soon.”

Overcome this tiredness and maybe Alex Bolt’s ball-like manner could one day drive him to his goal among people like Thiem and Co.