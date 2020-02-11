Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1, OT | Without Seth Jones, coats are included in the extension – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

The one wanted sweet revenge and the other wanted to continue to prove his courage amid a continuous stream of injuries.

The last were the Blue Jackets, who went into another tough matchup in Nationwide Arena on Monday-evening without Seth Jones and Cam Atkinson after joining a number of teammates. The first was the Tampa Bay Lightning, which the Blue Jackets had not seen since April last year, when a record season ended in a stunning first-round play-off sweep.

It turned out that both had achieved their goals in the 2-1 victory overtime of the Lightning, decided to Nikita Kucherov’s second goal of the match.

The Lightning got what it wanted most, a win, and the Blue Jackets left with two things for their effort. They earned another point – the 25th time they have done that in the last 28 games – and they showed that despite their injuries, they are still able to compete with the best NHLs.

“We have a mentality, and I think this should improve it to what we have done here through all the injuries, namely:” Let’s go. We’re going to win, “said coach John Tortorella of Blue Jackets. “I always said they put your (expletive) coffin out there and play – and do not test the waters and know that you can do it.”

They didn’t manage this time, but the Jackets (30-17-10) remained level with the high-scoring Lightning (36-15-5), which pushed the winning series to seven games.

After trailing 1-0 on Kucherov’s first goal – a tipped shot of 2:29 in – the Blue Jackets fought back in the second period. The Lightning surpassed them 12-8 in the first, but a goal from Oliver Bjorkstrand 3:44 in the second changed the game. His 18th goal, scored on an escape, tied it 1-1 and pumped energy into an arena filled with nervous tension.

The jackets outperformed the Lightning 16-6 in the second and 32-30 before the game, but problems scoring the chances they generated were another problem, including another near-accident on a shot by Boone Jenner who shot the bar with 5 rang: 29 over in the third.

Curtis McElhinney missed that but made 31 saves for the Lightning.

Rookie Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the jackets, including a point-saving glove against Kucherov with 1:18 left in the scheme. He had no chance against Kucherov’s goal in OT, which was hit 31 seconds after a feed from Victor Hedman.

