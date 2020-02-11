Lightning 2, Blue Jackets 1, OT | 3-2-1 Breakdown – Sport – The Columbus shipment

There were positive points for the Blue Jackets to take away their 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night at the Nationwide Arena, but also a major concern.

The plus points?

Well, they included another solid match for rookie goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins (28 saves) and another disciplined defensive attempt against one of the most dangerous NHL teams. Another rookie, Liam Foudy, made his NHL debut in a game in which the Jackets played seven rookies, and finally Columbus earned another point to pull even 70 with third-place New York Islanders in the Metropolitan Division.

That was all good, especially the earned point – that was the 25th time the Jackets did that in the last 28 games (20-3-5).

The concern, except Cam Atkinson and Seth Jones, both out with injuries, was again in the attacking zone. The jackets got only one puck back to the opponent, which was the second consecutive game and the fourth time in six games since the return of their nine-day break in January.

In fact, if it hadn’t been for an empty goal in a Friday with a 2-0 win against Detroit, the Jackets would have scored only one goal in five of those six games.

It becomes a problem and there are only 25 games left to solve it.

“It is clear that we should be able to put the puck in the net a bit more,” said Oliver Bjorkstrand, who scored the Jackets’ only goal to tie 1-1 early in the second period. “It has been a sort of theme in the last few games. We need to help Elvis a little and score some more goals … I thought we were playing a good game. I just need to score a little more.”

Lately, that’s easier said than done – and it’s probably not a simple solution where defenses get deeper as you get a season better. Together with Atkinson and Jones, who are out for an indefinite period and need ankle surgery, the jackets also miss Josh Anderson, Alexander Wennberg, Ryan Murray and rookie Alexandre Texier – all of whom contribute to offensive production in different ways.

Getting one of them back to health could be part of the solution – but getting more goals from their current setup is the other. It didn’t happen on Saturday-evening in a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche and was another problem on Monday.

“I thought we had shown them far too much respect in the first period, far too much,” said coach John Tortorella about the Lightning, which outperformed the Blue Jackets 15-8 and a 1-0 lead in the first 20 minutes took. “We got hold of ourselves (in the second) and then I thought we were playing a really good hockey game.”

They just didn’t score enough. Again.

Here is the 3-2-1 distribution … three takeaways, two questions and one more thing:

Three takeaways

1) Increase error

Nothing exposes mistakes in this game, such as the open ice of 3-on-3 overtime, which we have seen quite a lot for the jackets in the last few seasons.

Over the past two years, the Jackets were the team that often made mistakes or forced them into great promotions that led to winning goals. Those teams started the most pastime with Artemi Panarin, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Seth Jones, and then rolled Cam Atkinson, Zach Werenski and offensive.

Panarin is now a New York Ranger, replaced in OT by Gustav Nyquist, and that is another good mix with Dubois and Jones. Losing Jones is noticeable in all facets, but it really gets stuck in these OT games.

The calmness and power of Jones carrying the puck, combined with his vision and elite skating, are all irreplaceable tools – at least their combination in one player, that is. Werenski has many of the same tools at his disposal, but he is now in the role of Jones as the quarterback of the top 3-on-3 unit of the jacket.

These are large skates to fill, literally and figuratively, and his first bang did not go well. Brayden Point’s wipe of the puck behind the net – in which he muscled it away from Werenski – led directly to the tic-tac-ten game that Kucherov concluded for the winner, which Werenski later owned.

“Yes, I ruined it,” said Werenski. “It’s almost about it.”

2) The latest version of Bjorkstrand

It was the only goal the Blue Jackets scored, but that was the only negative point about Bjorkstrand’s 18th goal of the season.

Otherwise it was a beauty.

Taking advantage of Lightning defender Erik Cernak’s breach in the neutral zone, Bjorkstrand rushed to the Tampa Bay blue line to receive a pass from Dubois who bounced him only against goalie Curtis McElhinney.

A smooth front-hand-back movement later, the puck was in the net and the game was tied to 1. The arena was also energetic and came back to life after the Lightning had controlled most of the action in the first period.

The Blue Jackets need more than just Bjorkstrand, but he also continues to score. After scoring five in a triple goal line on his return from an absence of 13 games, Bjorkstrand had held on without goals in the previous four games.

Aside from another injury, he is on pace to finish with 28 goals – which would surpass his current career high of 23 against five.

3) Foudy’s debut

It was a strange move to get a player out of a junior season, with the help of an emergency reminder to raise Liam Foudy for his first NHL taste. It was even more remarkable that he made his debut on Monday evening against the Lightning – one of the best teams of the NHL.

It usually doesn’t happen that way, but it will certainly be a 24-hour period that Foudy will remember. He went straight from Columbus to London on Sunday after a conversation with Dale Hunter – a former NHL player, coach and owner / coach of the Knights.

Foudy, who turned 20 last week, skated on the left wing on the second line and placed a few shots on the net. He almost scored his first NHL goal in the second period, but didn’t score – he played 10:23 in 13 teams. The first round pick of the Jackets in 2018 (no. 18) also showed some impressive speed bursts.

“It was one of the fastest games I have ever played in my life,” Foudy said. “They were right, and I think after the first few shifts and halfway through the first period, I adjusted to the speed – and just tried to settle down and use my speed in the best possible way, and also.”

After the game, Foudy was returned to the Knights – who have a game on Tuesday – and defender Gabriel Carlsson was returned to the Cleveland Monsters.

“Really good balance,” said Foudy’s Tortorella. “I don’t think (he) was provisional and his skates are sticking out. He is a fast player and I enjoyed his game. I saw it from the couch without doing video, I liked many things about his game.”

Two questions

1) Why was Foudy recalled?

During the morning skating Monday, Tortorella was asked why Foudy was labeled for his NHL debut instead of remembering one of the prospects of the Jackets in Cleveland.

It came down to Atkinson and other offensive contributors with injuries plus the combination of speed and skill from Foudy. Foudy has 20 goals, 23 assists and 43 points in just 32 games for London and helped Canada win the gold medal with three goals and four points at the Junior World Championship in January.

“Cam is going down, it’s another offensive guy,” said Tortorella. “With (Alexander) Wennberg out, (Josh) Anderson out, Cam out and so many offensive people, why don’t you look at an attacking guy and give him a chance? He played very well in the reports we received from the Hunter brothers (in London). “

Tortorella made sure he named rookie center Ryan MacInnis and forwarded Jakob Lijla, who each played the fourth line roles for the Jackets. Both are now with Cleveland after MacInnis was reassigned there Saturday night.

The monsters also have prospects Kole Sherwood and Trey Fix-Wolansky that they could tap.

“I don’t want to downplay Mac and Lils or other people in Cleveland,” Tortorella said about the decision to go with Foudy. “This is a situation where we checked in (with) London to see how he plays, had a good (world junior) tournament and such, and let’s see if we can get an attacking man in the position we need. “

2) Who did Kucherov shout at?

After scoring 2:29 the first goal of the game in the game, Kucherov had a few choice words and a gesture for someone – but it was unclear on video replays who he picked.

Could have been a fan or group of fans. Could have been a Blue Jackets player. Could have been a stinger. Apparently it was, according to several accounts, Dubois – who is in the habit of playing against star players.

However, one thing is certain. Kucherov and his teammates wanted to win this badly.

After the Blue Jackets had eliminated its line-up in the play-offs last season, the Russian star lost its cool and injured Markus Nutivaara with a cheap shot at the end of Game 2 in Tampa Bay, suspending him for Game 3 in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets won that plus Game 4 to complete the shocking sweep that left a mark on the Lightning.

This was just a match of the regular season, but Kucherov seemed to enjoy both goals – especially the OT winner. He also led all skaters with eight shots, so it’s fair to say he was out to prove a point.

One more thing

The Lightning played without Steven Stamkos, their captain and leading goal scorer. He missed the game with an undisclosed injury, which immediately caught the attention of Blue Jackets fans online.

Stamkos was involved in one of the most memorable moments of last season’s play-off sweep, when he threw a gloved sucker punch to Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno during a scrum with 31.2 seconds left in Game 3 at Nationwide Arena.

Foligno promised to be right, but did not take revenge in Jackets’ Game 4 victory – after the series, he said his memory was long and would last until this season. Stamkos apparently told Foligno after his punch that he confused him with Riley Nash – whose blow to Stamkos at the Columbus bank triggered the whole thing.

Coach Jon Cooper from Tampa Bay said there is a chance that Stamkos can play in Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

