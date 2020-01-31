Lightmeter helps you to tune your e-mail server soon

Nervous about Google? Here’s how you can replace some of the most popular services

If you refuse to be bound to a large e-mail server, such as Gmail, Outlook or Yahoo, then you probably have your own mail server. Although that requires some technical knowledge, you don’t have to be a computer scientist to do it … until recently. Recently, 15% of all e-mail messages have not reached their destination. That’s bad. The new open-source delivery monitoring tool, Lightmeter, may change these numbers for the better.

There are many reasons for this. One is that spam, powered by botnets such as Emotet, often overwhelms not only frustrated users, but also overwhelmed email servers. For those problems, server-based spam filtering programs, such as SpamTitian, MX GuardDog, or the old, do-it-yourself, open-source SpamAssassin are a must.

Recent e-mail verification systems such as Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting and Conformance (DMARC), DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) and Sender Policy Framework (SPF) also help prevent the spread of spam. But they have also made it more difficult to deliver e-mail. I manage my own e-mail servers and not a day goes by that I don’t see one or the other that makes a legitimate message mess around.

That is where Lightmeter comes in handy. In this early version, the Lightmeter Control Center analyzes Postfix’s – one of the most popular open-source e-mail servers – e-mail logs. You will then receive real-time, easily readable information about the deliverability of e-mail. In future versions you can easily respond to this data from Lightmeter.

The monitoring of deliverability and recommendations will also be expanded. In addition, network intelligence updates will be provided in the future to enable predictive maintenance by mail servers. In short, you will be alerted to email traffic issues before they affect users. In time, Exim, another popular open-source e-mail server, will be added.

Lightmeter Control Center is all open-source and licensed under the GNU Affero General Public License v3 (AGPLv3). You can try it out today via Docker Hub. Your feedback and of course pull requests are welcome on GitLab.

As someone who gets sick and tired of struggling with email delivery issues, I look forward to seeing how Lightmeter developers work. This can be a long way to make e-mail much more efficient than it is today.

