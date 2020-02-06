Light snow will return late Thursday

Our Thursday got off to a quiet start with clear skies and temperatures close to the middle teenage average.

As we move through the day, the clouds will increase as our next system enters from the northwest.

It will be snowing lightly in the northern counties until late afternoon and this chance runs south and east through the evening hours.

Light snow seems to linger across northwest Iowa all night.

By the end, most of the area will be less than an inch in size, but areas east of Highway 59 may see one to two inches.

On Friday there may be some thunderstorms, mainly in the morning.

It gets windy and colder when the highs on Friday struggle into the mid-twenties.

We’ll recover until Saturday mid-30s with partly cloudy skies, but another round of snow seems to be moving on Saturday night until Sunday morning.

The heaviest snow should end up north of our Minnesota area, but a few inches can fall north of Highway 18 in our area.

We are observing another system in the middle of next week, while an active weather pattern appears in the middle of February.