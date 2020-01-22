Light snow, ice-cold drizzle and thick fog are possible until Wednesday evening

** Winter weather report for southern and eastern Siouxland until 6 p.m. and for western Siouxland from 9 p.m. Wednesday until 3 p.m. Thursday **

** Thick fog notice for the central and eastern Siouxland from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday morning **

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – It was a messy Wednesday as many of us woke up with freezing rain and sleet with a little light snow later in the day.

The temperatures rose to over 32 degrees by the afternoon.

We’ll have concerns tonight.

For starters, temperatures will drop below 32 degrees after night and some of these wet roads could freeze again.

In addition, dense fog will form tonight, and there is a chance that a little light snow will return to the forecast.

We cannot rule out a little drizzle in the evening and in the early hours of the night.

It will probably snow the most in West Siouxland, as 1 to 3 inches of snow can accumulate in some areas. For this reason, they are listed in a winter weather report from Wednesday to Thursday, 9 p.m.

The rest of us will see lighter snow with less than an inch expected tonight.

Additional snow chances are also expected around Thursday, but again, most of the piles for the central and eastern Siouxland remain under an inch.

Thursday’s highs are around 30 degrees, but that can happen in the morning.

Most snow chances are expected to move east until Friday, but there are still plenty of clouds as highs in the top 20s could only be a little cooler.

The weekend doesn’t look bad at this point as we should stay dry on both Saturday and Sunday, with highs close to 30 on Saturday and lows to mid-30s on Sunday.

Monday is partly sunny with highs in the mid-30s. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a little light snow will return to the forecast, with peaks in the lower 30s on both days.