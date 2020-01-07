LIFX filament smart bulbs unveil their CES 2020

Loading...

This year’s CES event has already got off to a great start and one of the most eye-catching products is the new range of accessories for the smart home from LIFX. At the head, you will find a new sort of Edison style filament bulbs from LIFX, alongside a multicolored light strip centered on the television, a wall switch and a redesigned application focused on automation. Just as we have seen in the company’s past, HomeKit highlights new versions as well as integration with other ecosystems and great prices. See below for a closer look at all the new LIFX presentations at CES this year.

LIFX Unveils New Smart Lights and More at CES

Before CES ‘official launch this year, LIFX outfitted a suite with a variety of its smart home lighting products, including many of its new versions. The high-rise smart hotel room not only showcased multicolored and similar lighting, but also offered a unique way to get a closer look at the brand’s redesigned iOS app.

On the hardware side, LED filament bulbs certainly stand out from new versions of LIFX here at CES, which introduces the vintage form factor into the company’s HomeKit lighting range for the first time. We have seen similar versions of competing smart home brands, and LIFX seems to stand out by offering a hubless design as well as the integration of Siri, Alexa and Assistant. In addition, there are three styles to choose from, with versions in smoked, amber and transparent glass. The three bulbs will cost $ 30.





In the extension of its filament bulbs, accent lighting is another big bet for LIFX this year. The new Z TV 360 light strip is the latest example. Available in TV and computer screen versions, which will start at $ 100 and $ 70 respectively, these new bands have individually addressable LEDs to convert the content of a screen into ambient lighting in a way that competitors cannot yet. accomplish. LIFX notes that there is a partnership with Razer to come with the Z TV 360, which will seek to provide an immersive gaming experience.

LIFX has also taken CES to officially announce its Candle White to Warm bulb, a tunable white model of $ 30 which joins the existing color model. In addition to the new lights, we also got to see the LIFX switch. This wall light switch has four buttons that can be configured to control your lights in different ways. In addition to integration with smart bulbs, you will also be able to order ceiling lights that are not connected to your smart home.

LIFX doubles its automation with a new iOS application

Finally, the smart home brand introduced a redesigned iOS app, which is slated to roll out next week. For version 4.0, LIFX has given everything a new coat of paint, as well as a focus on automation. The first comes with a way of establishing schedules and the like with natural language, rather than the more technical approach that we generally see from other ecosystems.

LIFX filament bulbs launched in spring

In addition to the app that will be launched soon, you can expect to see the recently announced LIFX stores in the United States in the spring of this year with the different price levels described above.

Which of the new versions of LIFX are you most looking forward to? Ring in the comments below!

Access our CES 2020 guide for more details on all the biggest outings today and more on Las Vegas.

