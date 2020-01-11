Loading...

AFLW star Sharni Layton insists that the football world will be “pleasantly surprised” at how much talent can be seen this season, despite the addition of four new teams.

This year’s competition will include 14 clubs, divided into two conferences. Four new teams – Gold Coast, Richmond, St. Kilda and West Coast – are due to start the season on February 7th. North Melbourne and Geelong were only added last season, raising questions as to whether depth quality will be an issue.

Layton, who represented Collingwood at the AFLW directors and delegates opening conference on Saturday, said supporters and broadcasters would see improvements in a fourth-edition contest.

“I even know from our training from that time last year to this year that we train three times as hard,” she said.

“The physical condition, how much we have learned from the game, the structure of the game, our own game plan [have improved]. I think these [new] teams will fit in seamlessly and the standard will continue to rise because of how much let’s push each other and how much do we want the game to grow in a short amount of time. “