Lifetime ban on Robert Smerdon's race will be upheld after dismissal of Victoria Civil Administrative Tribunal's appeal to stay suspended

"Mr. Smerdon deliberately and actively participated for several years in the administration of alkalinizing agents to horses in the run-up to racing.

"Mr. Smerdon showed some pride in doing so. He seemed to view his activities as a sport within a sport. He communicated with a wide range of people regarding the" filling "of horses with a certain degree of joviality. "

Lambrick added that race participants will never know how the Aquanita scandal, and Smerdon's conduct in particular, had an impact on the sport.

"You will never know for sure whether the proven administrations have allowed horses to win which should not have won or lost horses which should have won," she said.

"You will never know if bettors have been denied winnings and / or other owners, jockeys and coaches of cash prizes and / or increased stud value.

"Driving, however, raises the very real possibility of these events.

"Mr. Smerdon knew his actions were against the rules. He persisted in his conduct for a long time. He went out of his way to avoid being detected."

"[He] has shown no remorse or contrition for his behavior. He should not resume racing."

Along with the lifetime suspension, Lambrick also confirmed the $ 90,000 fine, saying that she "was wary" of allegations that Smerdon – who is now employed as a driver – was in a precarious financial situation .

Stuart Webb saw his four-year ban reduced to 18 months after his three administration opportunities were reduced to one, making him now eligible to resume racing.

Tony Vasil's three-year ban has also been reduced to 18 months after successfully defending five of the seven charges. Its ban began on Tuesday.