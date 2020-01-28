Lifesize updates the management console with analyzes, statistics for video conferencing

Lifesize hopes to put more data and analysis behind your video conferencing habits.

The company has introduced new features in its Lifesize Admin Console that offer real-time reporting, live meeting statistics, network performance monitoring, usage and call quality data.

According to Lifesize, these data points and analysis enable companies to prevent technical problems and improve the meeting experience.

Lifesize

What Lifesize hopes to achieve is a new wave of meeting technology. Although many companies have upgraded video conferencing systems and collaboration tools, companies can use more data to measure productivity and improve the employee experience.

Also: 11 products to make your meeting rooms smarter and more user-friendly

With the upgraded dashboards in the Lifesize Admin Console, administrators can:

View an overview of the total number of calls and minutes used in their account, as well as breakouts for time of day, user, device type, and platform.

Monitor participants, as well as their geographic location and time they participate or leave and whether content is presented and recorded.

Measures network problems such as package loss, video resolution and presentation content resolution. Later in the first quarter, Lifesize will provide an automated assessment of call quality.

The goal of Lifesize is to give its customers the opportunity to better allocate network resources, ensure quality experiences and resolve problems faster.

Lifesize