Lifeless sharks were excluded for the first time this season – The Reporter

Perhaps there was no other way for the month of December to end.

Seeking to take advantage of what was their most complete effort of the season three days earlier, the Sharks fell instead against the worst team in the NHL, losing 2-0 to the Detroit Red Wings in the opening game of a five-game road trip . at Little Caesars Arena.

The goal of Tyler Bertuzzi at the 3:15 mark of the second period remained the winner, as the Sharks, despite the 34 shots on the net, were excluded for the first time this season. Filip Hronek scored an empty net goal with 49 seconds remaining in the third period to seal the defeat of the Sharks, who entered Tuesday in 14th place in the Western Conference.

The Sharks were 0 by 3 in the power game, and now they are 2 by 49 with the man advantage in their last 20 games.

The Sharks came from a 6-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, only their second victory in December. They finished the month with a 2-9-2 record, and now they are 17-21-3 in the middle of the season.

This was the most winnable game on the road trip of five Sharks games.

The Red Wings, in 31st and last place in the NHL, entered a losing streak of six games on Tuesday with a record of 9-28-3 overall. In fact, since losing to the Sharks in a shooting at the SAP Center on November 16, Detroit had gone 2-15-0, with its last victory on December 14 in Montreal.

In that miserable stretch of 17 games, the Red Wings had allowed four goals or more 14 times.

They had allowed 101 goals in 5-on-5 situations in their first 40 games, one less than the Sharks, who were the last in the NHL in that category in Tuesday's game. That does not explain the death penalty for Detroit, which ranked 30th in the league with 72.3 percent.

The Sharks would organize a change of momentum here and there, but otherwise they kept very little with force even within the Red Wings area.

His power play was once again a no show, going from 0 to 2 with four shots on the net in the first two periods.

During the month, the Sharks scored two goals or less 10 times in 13 games. On Tuesday, however, it marked the first time they were excluded this season, as Red Wings goalkeeper Jonathan Bernier had 20 saves in two periods.

The Sharks play Thursday in Pittsburgh and Saturday in Columbus, then conclude the trip with games against the last two Stanley Cup champions. San Jose is in Washington to face the capitals on Sunday and San Luis to play the blues on Tuesday.

Goalkeeper Martin Jones, starting his second consecutive game, had 18 saves in two periods.