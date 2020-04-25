Life Play Column, Live Games: People are collecting games during a pandemic – Entertainment – The Intelligencer

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused a major downturn in businesses both locally and worldwide. While the virus is causing delays to some games and updates, it is also having some positive impacts on the gaming industry.

The NPD Group, a firm that tracks video game sales in North America, released March sales data earlier this week and with so many people stuck in the remote home, both hardware and software sales skyrocketed.

The best-selling game of the month was Nintendo’s “Animal Crossing: New Horizons,” which was launched March 20 for the Switch. This is the fifth mainline entry in the series in the past 20 years, and in just 12 days on the market, it has set aside the lifetime sales of the previous four games, becoming the franchise’s best entry.

Between systems, games and accessories, gamers spent $ 1.6 billion supporting their hobby last month, a 35% increase in March 2019.

“As communities have practiced social distances and observed stay-at-home orders across the United States in recent weeks, many people have turned to video games as a way to find connections,” said Mat Piscatella , a games industry analyst at The NPD Group, in a news release. “Whether together on the couch playing locally, or playing online, gaming has created more engagement, leading to corresponding increases in consumer spending.”

Nintendo’s success last month wasn’t limited to “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” either. Nintendo had three more games published that make them the top 20 best sellers of the month and sales of the Switch hardware itself more than doubled their sales since March 2019.

In fact, Nintendo sold more units of the Switch last month than any other month, including its launch in March 2017.

The Switch is now selling so well that it is becoming difficult to get the systems in stores or online. Some people are even selling new Switches on eBay for $ 540 to $ 585 right now when they usually sell for $ 300.

Games are a great way to unite with people, those in your home playing some co-op sofa titles, or playing with friends and family online. If you are lonely in these times, build a controller. It could help.

Dusty Ricketts is the editor of The Destin Log and The Walton Sun newspapers and can be reached at dricketts@thedestinlog.com.