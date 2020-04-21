Life is Strange 2 Complete Bypass Full Version Free Download

ALL EPISODES ARE AVAILABLE TO PLAY NOW!

The award-winning Life is Strange series continues with a whole new story from DONTNOD Entertainment.

After a tragic incident, brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz fled from their home. Fearing the police and facing Daniel’s newly manifested telekinetic power – the power to move objects with your mind – the boys decide to head to their father’s hometown, Puerto Lobos, Mexico, for safety.

Suddenly, Sean, sixteen, is responsible for the safety of Daniel, his shelter and to teach him the good from the bad. As Daniel’s power grows, it is up to Sean to decide the rules by which they live. Keep the power secret or use it to help them on their journey? Beg, borrow or steal? Reach out to the family or stay hidden?

As Sean, your choices shape the destiny of the Diaz brothers and the lives of everyone they meet.

From Seattle to Portland, California… via gas stations, abandoned cabins, alleys and forests… the road to Mexico is long and full of dangers – but also of friendship, wonder and opportunities.

It is the journey that could bind Sean and Daniel forever … or tear their brotherhood apart.



Main characteristics:



• Award-winning story

• Daniel always learns from Sean – and what you teach him has far-reaching consequences.

• Stunning graphics and hand painted textures.

• Moving original soundtrack by Jonathan Morali, composer of the authentic Life is Strange – as well as licensed titles from Phoenix, The Streets, Sufjan Stevens, Bloc Party, First Aid Kit, and more.

Description of mature content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game may contain content that is not suitable for all ages, or that may not be suitable for work: nudity or sexual content, general content for adults.

Technical specifications of this version.

Game version: initial version

Interface language: English

Audio language: English

Game file name: Life_is_Strange_2_Complete_Bypass.zip

Game download size: 40 GB

Life is Strange 2 Launch Trailer

Life is Strange 2 Complete Bypass System Requirements



Life is Strange 2 Complete Bypass System Requirements



Minimum:

OS: Windows 7 or higher (64-bit operating system required)

Processor: Intel Core i3-2100 (3.1 GHz) or AMD Phenom X4 945 (3.0 GHz)

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 650 2 GB or AMD Radeon HD 7770 2 GB

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 40 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Please note that 32-bit operating systems will not be supported

Recommended:

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Processor: Intel Core i5 3470, (3.20 GHz) or AMD FX-8350, (4.00 GHz)

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 4 GB or AMD Radeon R9 280X 3 GB

DirectX: version 11

Storage: 40 GB of available space

Additional Notes: Please note that 32-bit operating systems will not be supported

