Life Is Beautiful festival canceled due to COVID-19 issues

The Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas will not take place in 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19, organizers announced on Tuesday. The three-day arts and music festival, which welcomed more than 175,000 participants last year, has been postponed indefinitely, with plans to return in 2021.

“We were more than ever delighted to share with you the vision for this year’s festival,” the organizers wrote in a statement. “Instead, this moment gave us the opportunity to take a break and assess what is really important. It gave us space to reflect and grow, to refocus on our work and to find new ways to give back to our community beyond the three days of the festival. “

Festival organizer Justin Weniger added: “It is clear that the health and economic challenges of the COVID-19 crisis will affect us all for some time. In light of this, we have made the determination to reconsider the role that life is good plays in the community and how we can devote our resources, our creativity and our time to do what we always intend to do: inspire and bring together a community. “

Life Is Beautiful was originally scheduled from September 18 to 20. Many live music promoters in the industry have yet to cancel their planned fall events in hopes that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will have subsided in the coming months. However, medical experts warn that the possibility of hosting live events and other mass gatherings this fall is not only unrealistic, but potentially dangerous, with many predicting that live events will not be possible until at least the second mid-2021 – the first point at which a vaccine for COVID-19 could be made available.