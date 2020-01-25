Lizzy takes part in Lover After Lockup: Life goes on Photo credits: WEtv

Love After Lockup: Life goes on is available for Love After Lockup fans in the WEtv app. Instead of continuing some of the stories from Season 1 and Season 2, the network will broadcast these updates in a different way.

Life After Lockup is a spin-off of Love After Lockup, which is broadcast on WEtv. Some of the couples from last season switched to Love After Lockup: Life Goes On instead of playing on the show. The more relevant or chaotic relationships are broadcast on TV while the others switch to webisodes.

Who Loves After Lockup: Life Goes On?

Spectators are informed about some couples on Love After Lockup: Life Goes On. The most popular couple is Lizzie and Scott from seasons 1 and 2.

The first season was when she was due to be released from prison, but her sentence was extended. Most of their relationship was conducted on the phone. As soon as Lizzie was released, things quickly went south with her and Scott.

The other Lizzie will also be part of Love After Lockup: Life Goes On. She is no longer with Daniel, but she has a lot to tell. Things weren’t what they seemed, and now Lizzie can be honest about what she was carrying.

Also part of Life After Lockup: Life goes on are Andrea, Glorietta and Vince. All of their relationships encountered roadblocks in Season 2 of Love After Lockup.

Everyone believed that after the release of their loved ones, a happy hereafter is imminent, and that was simply not in sight for these three. Their relationships failed pretty quickly, but viewers are interested to see where these three ended up after the show.

Where Can You Get Love After Lockup: Life Goes On?

If you want to see new episodes while they are released, you have to use the WEtv app. Every Friday night, after a new episode of Life After Lockup, viewers can get a new web episode of Love After Lockup: Life Goes On.

Some viewers don’t have the app, but that’s fine. A few days after a new Love After Lockup: Life is on the air. It can be viewed on the WEtv website. At the time of writing, viewers can see Lizzy’s Update, Lizzie’s Update, and something from Glorietta.

There are other webisodes. Some other couples that have been updated include Mary and Dom from Season 1 of Love After Lockup, Caitlin and Matt from Season 2, and Johnna and Garrett from Season 1.

To stay up to date, keep up to date on Friday night and keep up with Love After Lockup: Life Goes On.

Life After Lockup is currently broadcast on Friday evening at 9 / 8C on WEtv.