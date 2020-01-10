Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox raises $ 1.2 million in governor's race

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox reported contributions totaling nearly $ 1.2 million Friday for his bid to become governor, more than any other candidate in the crowded race among Republicans hoping to succeed Governor Gary Herbert.

“We couldn’t be more excited about the numbers. It’s been a very good month for us,” said Cox. “I hate that money is so important in politics and campaigns, but we know it is and it really matters. We are truly grateful to all of the incredible Utahns who have generously donated to my campaign. “

The Lieutenant Governor said that he had collected more than 1,500 individual contributions to the campaign, which gave him a much larger pool of donors than all of his competitors in the 2020 race, as well as former Republican candidates for the post. of governor.

Cox campaign manager Austin Cox said the campaign “conserved resources as much as possible.” Our success in 2019 allows us to finish strong in 2020. We know that Spencer will not be the best funded candidate, but we will have something to share Spencer’s conservative vision for the future of Utah. “

Friday was the deadline for governors seeking successors to Herbert, who has failed to stand for re-election after more than a decade in office, to report on their 2019 fundraising. Cox has released a press release praising his fundraising at the base as well as his total since he became the first candidate to officially participate in the race last May.

Businessman Jeff Burningham, who announced his candidacy for governor last fall after a long wiretapping tour of the state, said he raised more than $ 1.5 million in 2019, but this total includes nearly $ 830,000 loaned to the campaign by the candidate himself.

“It takes resources to communicate with hundreds of thousands of voters. Voters want to make an informed decision on election day and I intend to do my part, “said Burningham, adding that he and his wife, Sally,” love this state and our campaign contributions are an investment. in the future of Utah. “

Burningham campaign manager Adrielle Herring said he “does not have taxpayer funded staff in addition to campaign staff like Team Cox”. She said, “By participating in the race, we knew it would be, and we will continue to mobilize the resources necessary to level the playing field.”

Former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr. and former Utah House President Greg Hughes both raised nearly the same amount, about $ 520,000. Huntsman entered the race in mid-November, after returning from Moscow where he was U.S. ambassador to Russia under President Donald Trump.

“Our two goals when we launched the campaign six weeks ago were to raise $ 500,000 and visit the 29 counties before the end of 2019. We accomplished both,” said Lisa Roskelley, Huntsman campaign manager . “We have many dedicated supporters who contribute financially, as well as their time and energy.”

Hughes, who didn’t announce until the start of the week, raised funds through a political action committee he created four years ago after becoming a speaker. Last September, he reported collecting nearly $ 500,000 to use in his campaign for governors.

“The solid financial base we had before participating in this race allowed us to have a very aggressive campaign launch,” said Hughes campaign advisor Greg Hartley. “We are confident that we will have the funds to be very competitive in this race.”

Salt Lake County Councilor Aimee Winder Newton, who jumped in the race in October, raised nearly $ 292,000. Campaign spokesperson Danny Laub said Winder Newton “has momentum in this race. We are convinced that she will have the resources to win the primary. “

Former Utah GOP president Thomas Wright, who entered the race last week, said he would report on his campaign contributions by the next deadline.

A seventh Republican candidate may soon be in the running – Rep. Rob Bishop, who is not running again for his seat in the 1st District of Congress this year and has expressed interest in running for governor. Bishop said he had made his decision but had not yet made his decision public.

The only Democrat in the race so far, Zachary Moses, has reported raising just over $ 5,800.

Utah has not had a Democratic governor since the 1980s. The last time the governor’s seat was opened was in 2004, when Huntsman won his first term. His lieutenant-governor Herbert took office as governor when Huntsman resigned to become U.S. ambassador to China under the then president, Barack Obama.

contributing: Lindsay Aerts