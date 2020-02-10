Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s former commandant said: “I would trust Alex with my life.”

President Donald Trump’s early release of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council staff on Friday had been half expected, according to reports from the previous night, but was still a shock to the soldier for former senior officials and those who served.

Vindman testified to the House Intelligence Committee almost three months ago that Trump’s “inappropriate” call to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in July worried him and prompted him to raise objections within his “chain of command”.

The lieutenant colonel’s report of the conversation between the two heads of state made him the target of political attacks by President Trump and his deputies. When conservative commentators went up in the air to refute his service and war history, they even criticized his decision to wear the army uniform during his testimony. Trump accused aspects in the following weeks.

“He was very rude, incorrectly reported the contents of my ‘perfect’ calls, and received a horrific report from the manager he was reporting, which publicly stated that Vindman had trouble with the judgment, stuck to the chain of command, and leaked information,” Trump tweeted on Saturday, a day after the White House released Vindman.

But one of Vindman’s former commanders contradicted Trump’s characterization. Retired U.S. Army Brig. General Peter Zwack, who commanded Maj at the time. Vindman said from 2012 to 2014 that he wanted to “correct the record” about Vindman.

“He is obviously very intelligent and self-made,” Zwack said in an interview to Business Insider.

Zwack first met Vindman in Washington DC when they were preparing for a government trip to Moscow. Zwack would continue to serve in the region after Vindman ended his tour, helping the US respond to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.

“We worked in a pressure cooker in Moscow in which you have to trust everyone,” said Zwack. “You just have to trust each other, there’s nothing in between.”

“I would trust Alex with my life,” added Zwack, referring to Vindman by his first name. “It was literally important – we were in a difficult operational environment as attachés that the United States represented to the Russians. We had to be really reliable, we had to be precise, we had to be diplomats, and Alex was good at everything.”

Zwack, now a global associate at the Kennan Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center, highlighted Vindman’s fluent Russian language skills, which were beneficial in his missions. Vindman emigrated from the Soviet Union to the United States at the age of three and joined the army after college as an infantry officer. He later switched to a foreign representative with expertise in Russia and Eastern Europe.

“I traveled deep to Russia with him on several occasions,” said Zwack, adding that Vindman “was always smart, interesting, and good judge … I trusted him completely.”

The timing and circumstances of Vindman’s release led to speculation that the move was retaliation from the White House. Vindman was reportedly escorted out of the White House compound just a few months before completing a two-year tour.

President Donald Trump holds up a newspaper entitled “ACKNOWLEDGED” during the 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast. (Associated Press / Evan Vucci)

“Toxic environment”

The White House claimed that Vindman was a victim of a major effort to downsize the NSC, an initiative that the Washington Post has been working on for over a year. But Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny, also a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army, was fired from his post as an ethics lawyer in the NSC, although he did not testify in Parliament’s impeachment investigation.

Retired Marine Corps Colonel David Lapan, a former Pentagon spokesman and vice president of communications at the Bipartisan Policy Center, said he “absolutely” believes that the overthrow of Vindman and his brother Yevgeny is retaliation for the White House.

“It was Lieutenant Colonel Alex Vindman who actually testified under oath before Congress,” Lapan told Business Insider. “His brother didn’t do it. But somehow his brother was also fired from his position on the National Security Council.”

“They all serve the President’s delight and he should have people he trusts,” added Lapan. “But if the president didn’t trust him, why did that happen today? He testified in mid-November. So if the president was concerned about whether he could trust Lieutenant Colonel Vindman, why did he wait until he did?” was the Senate acquitted to take this measure? The argument about trust falls apart. “

Zwack said he believed Ouster was “meant to send a message” and added that Vindman’s tenure in the NSC may have been “toxic to him” due to the politicization of his credentials.

Both Vindmans are expected to be transferred to prestigious follow-up assignments within the Army – Alex eventually to Army War College, Pennsylvania, an institution designed to prepare officers for leadership roles; and Yevgeny to the Army General Counsel, according to the New York Times.

‘Stand upright’

However, there is still a chance for further reprisals by the Ministry of Defense or its commander-in-chief. According to Lapan, military reprisals can “take many forms,” ​​for example, “the type of orders he receives from now on, and they can be future promotions.”

If Vindman becomes a “full bird” colonel and wants to remain in the army, he will need an appointment of the president and the approval of the republican-controlled senate to become a general officer.

“I would recommend the Pentagon at all costs … to say very clearly that Vindman may return to the army, that he will follow his instructions, and that there will be no retaliation against him,” Lapan said. “I think this is necessary right now to send a strong message to the force that we are not going to allow retaliation against someone who has been summoned.”

“In this environment where the president questions his character and his integrity, it is up to the military to make it clear to all members of the armed forces that this will not be tolerated,” added Lapan. “You have to set the standard very clearly first and then enforce it.”

Zwack said there could be “concern and fear” that a career military officer would serve with the NSC in the Trump administration, but added “that’s what we’re doing.”

“The greater service is for our republic and the constitution,” said Zwack. “But I certainly think that anyone going up there would be very careful and careful.”

Zwack offered his former soldier a message of encouragement: “Stand up, stand proud, push ahead. Keep doing the right thing.”

