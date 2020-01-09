Lies in political ads are allowed, but you can see fewer of them

Loading...

Lies are bad. But a little less lies are … a little less bad?

On Thursday, Facebook announced that it would not change its controversial policy that political ads may contain lies. Instead, the company will give its users the ability to see fewer political ads and give them a little more control over which ads they see and which they don’t.

The changes will be published via an update in the Facebook ad library, a tool that allows everyone to see all the ads that politicians run on Facebook and Instagram. From the first quarter of 2020, when the changes are due to be introduced, users can:

View the estimated goal size for each ad with political, election, or social topics.

Search the ad library more closely, e.g. B. by exact phrases or with filters that contain the target group size as well as dates and regions that were reached with a specific campaign.

Use the custom audience lists to control which ads they reach (or don’t reach). Custom audiences are lists of user information that advertisers can use to target ads. Users can optimize their viewing experience by hiding ads based on an advertiser’s custom audience list or by displaying an ad that an advertiser would not otherwise see. This change comes “later this month”.

Select this option to show fewer ads on political and social topics.

The new controls are nice (and hopefully will prompt more users to use the ad library, which has not been very useful in the past), but Facebook’s blog post signed by Rob Leathern, Director of Product Management, announcing the change repeats in Essentially, Facebook’s stance on political ads that may contain lies. Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren may have best illustrated the subject when she launched an advertising campaign on Facebook with false claims.

For this reason, Twitter has stopped displaying political advertisements and Google has restricted the display of political advertisements without explicitly prohibiting them. But Facebook takes a different path.

According to Leathern, Facebook considered adopting a similar approach to Google, but ultimately gave up on “these tools for reaching key audiences across a variety of NGOs, nonprofits, political groups, and campaigns, including Republicans and Democratic Committees in.” the USA “

Facebook believes that political ads should be regulated by law. Until then, however, Facebook should only ensure that the ads comply with the company’s community standards that do not match hate speech, harmful content, and ads that intimidate potential voters.

“Ultimately, we don’t believe that decisions about political ads should be made by private companies, so we advocate industry-wide regulations,” he wrote. “We (…) will continue to work with regulators and policymakers to help protect the elections.

