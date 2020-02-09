Lido Pimienta, ‘Eso Que Tu Haces’: song you need to know

Days after Shakira gave a crash course on Afro-Colombian song and dance during the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Toronto-based Barranquilla resident Lido Pimienta brings everything back home in her stunning new video for “Eso Que Tu Haces.” The song is the second single from her upcoming album Miss Colombia, on April 17 on ANTI.

In the striking new video, which she co-directed with Paz Ramirez, Pimienta is accompanied by the Colombian dance Grupo KUMBE in the city of San Basilio de Palenque: the first “free city” or refuge for those fleeing slavery in colonial America . Pimienta and Grupo KUMBE put on a wide range of colorful items of clothing and blow through the streets of Palenque in a procession of dances, both modern and ancestral.

Above the muted cumbia shuffle, Pimienta’s vocal melodies echo like sunlight breaking through the clouds. But her words draw a line in the sand: “Eso que tu haces / No es amor,” she sings, chattering her voice with the horns. “That thing that you do / is not love.”

At the first listening, the singer-songwriter boldly approaches a loved one who has accidentally harmed her. (“Look me in the face when you talk to me,” she sings in Spanish, “don’t ignore me, you hurt me.”) But at the heart of the song lies the universal need to assert humanity, whether it’s from a lover, a family member or a community; or from an entire country, and the entertainment industry in general.

Pimienta, whose electropop sounds are constantly in conversation with her African and indigenous Wayuu heritage, is fighting tirelessly to wipe out black and indigenous peoples about what we now call the Americas. She has collaborated on various songs with First Nations group A Tribe Called Red and is inspired by Inuk singer Tanya Tagaq and Tamil rapper producer M.I.A.

Pimienta named her new album Miss Colombia after watching the 2015 Miss Universe procession, where host Steve Harvey has awkwardly awarded the crown to Miss Colombia instead of Miss Philippines. The beauty contest was reminiscent of much of the anti-black racism she encountered her entire life in both Colombia and Canada; the album gave her the space to struggle with the inconvenience. “I miss Colombia,” Pimienta said in an interview in 2016 in The Fader. “Sometimes I feel that I am no longer a Colombian. But I also know that I am absolutely no Canadian.”

Miss Colombia follows her album from 2016, La Papessa, which won the Canadian Polaris prize in 2017. In co-production with Prince Nifty, the new album will contain the front woman Li Saumet from Bomba, as well as the Afro-Colombian son palenquero ensemble Sexteto Tabala.