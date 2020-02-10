Lidl launches heart-shaped strawberries and cream cheese for Valentine’s Day

Released:

17:11

updated:

17:12

Monday, February 10, 2020

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Lidl announced the launch of a heart-shaped strawberry and cream-white Stilton truck.

With Bradbury’s Strawberries & Cream Truckle (£ 2.49), shoppers can add an extra level of cheese to Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Lidl’s heart-shaped cheese

With pieces of dried strawberries whipped through creamy white style, this truckle is a taste match made in the food heaven. It is the ultimate sweet and savory treat that is sure to surprise this Valentine’s Day.

Alternatively, there’s nothing more romantic than the chic and classic French delight, macarons – unless they’re heart-shaped! Lidl’s Deluxe Macaron Hearts (£ 2.99) are flavored with strawberry or vanilla flavors and are the perfect way to show them you will take care of it this February.

Available from February 13th while supplies last.