Liberals face spiky decisions about the fate of controversial Challenge jets paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

However, for the two Challengers purchased in the 1980s, “the cockpit electronics, particularly with regard to the navigation system in the aircraft, do not meet modern aviation standards for air navigation in busy air spaces,” he said.

“And it would be economically unfeasible to include and replace all avionics in those two planes.”

Officials pointed to the Challengers problem, which is owned and operated by Canadian forces, in a warning to Trudeau shortly after the liberal government had won re-election in the fall.

“The Challenger fleet, which provides strategic transportation to the government and Canadian forces, is almost outdated and does not meet operational requirements,” reads the memo obtained by The Canadian Press through a request for access to information.

“Additional problems will soon limit sustainability and limit its operational effectiveness from 2020.”

But replacing it can be politically sensitive, since in the past governors-general, prime ministers and cabinet ministers have been routinely accused of using the small private jets as personal flying taxis.

Arguments that the aircraft, which can carry nine passengers, are needed for safety reasons, have done little to prevent opposition parties from considering the use of the aircraft as inappropriate and wasteful.

Stephen Harper’s conservative government, accused of overuse of the Challengers, made two of the planes out of service in 2014 to save costs. The Tories said at the time that the move would save $ 1.5 million a year.

The planes are also used by the military to transport senior officers and troops in certain circumstances, as well as for medical evacuations.

The government bought itself for a while when it signed an agreement in December that would allow the two older aircraft to continue to fly in the US, but other countries are starting to introduce the same technological standards. Canada will implement the standards itself between 2021 and 2023.

“We need to figure out how we can continue here,” said Crosbie. “There are several options. … In the meantime (the Challengers) keep flying. The fleet is still delivering.”

Challengers aside, the Canadian armed forces saw a wave of bad luck at the end of last year with its fleet of larger CC-150 Polaris VIP planes.

The 32-year-old Polaris, who was normally used to transport the prime minister, rolled against a wall while being dragged into a hangar on 8 Wing Trenton in October, causing considerable damage to his nose and right hood. It is out of use until August for repairs.

And then the Polaris backup that Trudeau carried to a NATO military alliance meeting in London in December had to return early to Canada due to mechanical problems.

The Royal Canadian Air Force ordered another Polaris – who was in Italy with Governor General Julie Payette, who himself was a European tour – to bring Trudeau, his entourage and accompanying media back to Ottawa.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press