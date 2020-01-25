Liberals infected with Trump Derangement Syndrome are always looking for new ways to beat the Trump Administration. They accuse wild accusations without knowing all the facts. It happened this week when they claimed Prince Charles publicly abused Vice President Mike Pence. As usual, this liberal narrative quickly turned out to be wrong.

The World Holocaust Forum on Thursday brought together world leaders. Vice President Pence met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Prince Charles did not seem to notice Pence and his wife Karen as he focused on the leader of the Jewish state.

And so the liberals went full speed on Twitter to celebrate this alleged “Royal Snub”.

We’ll start with an author who chose a colorful language to suggest that “we all” hate Mike Pence.

Prince Charles Translation: Kiss my whole royal ass, Mike Pence.

He is all of us here: pic.twitter.com/qdvcLeLwD0

– Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) January 23, 2020

NBC and MSNBC analyst Karine Jean-Pierre got on the “Snub Train” and emphasized her opinion to her Twitter followers.

Prince Charles appears to have completely bypassed @VP Mike Pence before greeting other leaders and taking his place.

pic.twitter.com/FeDd9uTVHT

– Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) January 23, 2020

Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko didn’t want this exciting news to be wasted. He claimed that the future King of England “doesn’t want to touch those Mike Pence hands.”

Prince Charles doesn’t want to touch these Mike Pence hands pic.twitter.com/eCjGBd0t2m

– Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 23, 2020

Prince Charles and Vice President Mike Pences handshake

The left reacts so quickly to things without looking at the whole picture. Another video proves that their celebrated “Royal Snub” is nothing more than nonsense.

Shortly before Prince Charles passed the Vice President, the Prince of Wales talked to Pence and his wife Karen. They also shook hands.

“Vice President Pence and the Second Lady spoke to Prince Charles five minutes before entering the room,” said Katie Waldman, the vice president’s spokeswoman. “They also shook hands at the end of his speech.”

That is not true. VP and Prince Charles spoke before entering the event and after his speech. https://t.co/Qr79TN42Ax pic.twitter.com/LhsQVtHMRF

– Katie Waldman (@VPPressSec) January 23, 2020

The following video shows that Prince Charles very much welcomed the Pences. Royals must not choose a side with politicians. The prince understands his role in the monarchy and would not try to get cheap political points. It would not serve his country to do what liberals accused him of.

The media has gone insane and claims that Prince Charles gave @VP Mike Pence a handshake …

The truth they had met before hand👇pic.twitter.com / Sfy189BbJ8

– Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) January 23, 2020

All of this had gotten to the bottom of the plans of Prince Harry and his wife (Yoko) Meghan Markle to move to Los Angeles as part of their exit from royal life. The couple are said to wait until Donald Trump is no longer president.

Before marrying in the royal family, the American actress was an activist for liberal causes and candidates.

Last month the Liberals claimed that Princess Anne slowed the trump card

Just last month, the press reported that Prince Charles’ sister Anne abused President Trump and First Lady Melania at Buckingham Palace.

Many leftists drove a victory lap on social media, but as usual, they also turned out to be wrong.

