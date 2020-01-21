Liberal priorities for the parliament of minorities, NAFTA ratification, prohibition of assault rifles paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The liberals can probably rely on the support of the conservatives to win the ratification of the new NAFTA, despite the fact that the Tories have accused Trudeau of conceding concessions requested by US President Donald Trump.

The NDP and the bloc are likely to oppose NAFTA, but are expected to support efforts to strengthen arms control.

On Monday, Head of Government Pablo Rodriguez said that ratification of the new NAFTA is “an absolute priority” – an opinion reflected by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, who was the prime minister during the difficult negotiations to renew the continental trade pact and who remains responsible for to see it over the finish line.

“The new NAFTA was ratified last week by the US senate, it was ratified by Mexico before Christmas. Now it’s Canada’s turn, “Freeland said.

“I think that is very important for security in the Canadian economy, very important for millions of Canadian employees, Canadian companies, Canadian families.”

Rodriguez called on opposition parties to ratify the deal “as quickly as possible.”

“I think we need to send a strong message that we are united in ratifying this very, very important agreement,” he said.

The government introduced a ratification law last year, but did not proceed, and chose not to anticipate the ratification process in the United States. The bill died when the elections were mentioned.

During the campaign, the liberals promised a number of measures to strengthen arms control in Canada, including banning assault rifles and authorizing municipalities to ban guns if they wish.

Public safety minister Bill Blair said Monday that the government can implement some measures faster than others.

“I think the prohibition of assault-style guns is an important step that might be achieved in the short term,” he said.

“The arrangements for a possible repurchase (of assault rifles) … will take a little more time, because I think it is really important that we get a good value for spending the taxpayer’s dollars and at the same time I am very aware that we are dealing with law-abiding Canadians and I want to ensure that they are treated fairly and respectfully. “

Blair said some of the discussions about the coming budget will be about how much money is available for community and child programs aimed at preventing gun violence.

He noted that many municipalities went through “a very difficult summer” last year with a wave of shootings, and indicated that he will make hopeful new investments before the following summer.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 21, 2020.

Joan Bryden, The Canadian Press