Halfway between Australian metropolises Sydney and Brisbane is a sweet coastal town called Byron Bay. The coastal town of New South Wales is a popular vacation destination.

It is loved for its incredible beaches that offer opportunities for some of the best surfing, diving and snorkeling opportunities. So it makes perfect sense why celebrities like Chris Hemsworth, his brother Liam and Shawn Mendes spend a lot of time there.

The city is not a shopping paradise, but one for humpbacks. At least between June and November. While Australia is currently experiencing some harsh climate realities, Byron Bay remains an unspoilt paradise waiting for a beautiful star such as Margot Robbie or perhaps someone like you.

Without further ado, here are Liam Hemsworth, Shawn Mendes and 14 other celebrities who love Byron Bay, Australia.

16 Liam Hemsworth is a typical guest of Byron Bay thanks to his brother

Because Chris Hemsworth lives in Byron Bay most of the year, it makes sense that Liam Hemsworth has an affinity with the city. He has been there several times and is even considering real estate there. Of course, Liam brought a few girls to Byron Bay, including his ex-wife, Miley Cyrus.

15 Shawn Mendes made his Byron Bay fans very thirsty

Everyone on this beach of Byron Bay was exceptionally lucky. After all, they got to see Shawn Mendes without his shirt up close. In November 2019, the singer was spotted there with his friends just before he was in Brisbane for a show. While Camila Cabello was absent, all of Shawn’s handsome friends stood by his side.

14 When Miley was with Liam, she was a girl from Byron Bay

In Byron Bay, most residents leave the celebrities alone. But when Miley Cyrus came to town, she made sure she was left, regardless of their interest or disinterest. Thanks to her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, Miley has spent a few Australian summers in Byron Bay, according to Just Jared.

13 Gabriella Brooks replaces Miley with Liam in Byron

A few days ago, Liam Hemsworth confirmed his relationship with the absurdly hot Gabriella Brooks. According to The Daily Mail, the hunky Hunger Games star took its stately model girlfriend to the beaches of Byron Bay for a short break. The two were not shy and showed a full PDA for the beachgoers and the paparazzi.

12 Chris Hemsworth teaches his daughter how to surf on the beaches near his mega house

As a mega celebrity, you would think that Chris Hemsworth would spend most of his time in Sydney, Australia. But According to Just Jared, The Avengers star loves Byron Bay. He even loves it so much that he owns a $ 20 million mega house there. What a perfect place to raise his children and learn how to surf.

11 Margot Robbie returned to Byron for a bachelor party and to be a mega baby

Margot Robbie was born in Dalby, Australia, not far from Byron Bay. So of course Margot is known for a holiday in the seaside resort. Although, unlike most hot young visitors staying in hostels on the east coast, Margot goes for exclusive resorts or stays with her mother. According to The Daily Mail, the last time Margot was there was her boyfriend’s bachelor party.

10 Matt Damon kicked the ball around on a Byron beach with his children … # Living

Because Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso are such good friends with Chris Hemsworth and his wife, it makes sense that they have been to Byron Bay a few times to visit. However, visiting A-list celebrities is not the only thing Matt likes to do in Byron. According to Just Jared, Byron Bay is a great place for Matt to hang out with his wife and kick the ball around with his children.

9 Wanted Model Elyse Knowles shows off her Beachside figure

Elyse Knowles (not related to Beyonce) is one of the most sought after models in Australia. And because of the appearance of these photos, we can certainly understand why. According to Just Jared, the beautiful blonde spends most of the year in Byron Bay instead of Sydney, where most of her work is.

8 Chris Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky Lunches at Byron Bay as if she were the queen of the city

Despite the nearby forest fires, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky remain in Byron Bay. In fact, they are just about the king and queen of the city. According to Just Jared, Elsa is still a fixture in many of the restaurants and cafes in the city. Here she is with a friend who wears some pretty stylish cut-offs in The Roundhouse Cafe.

7 Rugby Superstar Sonny Bill Williams looked crazy in Byron

Sonny Bill Williams is a rugby superstar. He is a former All Blacks union who recently concluded a lucrative deal with Super League Club Toronto Wolfpacks. It is therefore unnecessary to say that he is fit and does not have much time on his hands. But according to Just Jared, the time Sonny has usually spent in Byron Bay.

6 Pink had some solo time, even on vacation with family

Although Pink spent a large part of July 2018 with her family in Byron Bay, she managed to escape for a few hours to have some time alone. According to Just Jared, Pink enjoyed a few beach walks in the coastal town during a break during her Beautiful Trauma tour in Australia.

5 Ruby Rose flies her girlfriend to Byron Bay like a real Wayne

Before Ruby Rose had superhero duties at CW’s Batwoman and the crossover shows, she enjoyed some peace and relaxation in beautiful Byron Bay. According to Got Celeb, the edgy star spent time in Byron Bay with her girlfriend, Jessica Origliasso. While there, the couple was not afraid to take full advantage of the beaches.

4 Isabel Lucas cannot avoid her home and absence, Chris Hemsworth, in her favorite city

Home And Away is Australia’s most popular soap opera and launched the careers of people like Chris Hemsworth and Isabel Lucas … who happened to have used it until now. According to Popsugar, the beautiful star Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen spends most of her year in the seaside town of Byron Bay.

3 Nicole Kidman hardly hid her Byron Bay baby bump with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman spends a lot of time in Australia. It makes sense because she is a citizen. According to Just Jared, the critically acclaimed Big Little Lies and Moulin Rouge! star loves Byron Bay. Here she is at Bluesfest in 2008. The event was held in Belongil Fields and was also attended by her husband, Kieth Urban, who was there to make sure his very pregnant wife was happy.

2 The Bad Boy or Fashion Jordan Barrett finds inner peace in Byron Bay

Jordan Barrett is the bad boy of the modeling world. He has spent a lot of time with Kaia Gerber, but even more time is causing problems. According to People, the controversial model calmed down a lot when he visited his home town Byron Bay in January 2018. But when you’re on a yacht at sea, it’s hard to be anything but chilling.

1 Isabelle Cornish Absolutely overwhelmed during a photo shoot in Byron Bay

Elyse Knowles and Jordan Barrett are not the only popular models that love Byron Bay. Home and Away star Isabell Cornish is another beauty that can often be seen there. According to Got Celeb, this photo was taken during a steamy photo shoot of a swimsuit on one of the best beaches in Byron Bay. Although, in Byron Bay, every beach is excellent.