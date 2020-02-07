Liam Gallagher’s 18-year-old son and Ringo Starr’s 18-year-old grandson “stormed Tesco down the aisle after a buddy committed racist abuse”

LIAM Gallagher’s son and Ringo Starr’s grandson are accused of racially abusing a Tesco worker and his friend after refusing to sell them alcohol.

Gene Gallagher and Sonny Starkey, both 18 years old, and model Noah Ponte, 19 years old, refused to attack after an alleged night clash in Hampstead, North London.

6

Gene Gallagher, 18, in Highbury Corner MagistratesCredit: Jamie Lorriman

6

Sonny Starkey, 18, before the court this morning, followed by GallagherCredit: Jamie Lorriman

6

Model Noah Ponte is accused of racially abusing the Tesco worker. Credit: Jamie Lorriman

WONDERBRAWL

Gallagher and Starkey were described as “windmills” when a shopkeeper tried to stop them from leaving Highbury Corner magistrates.

Ponte racially abused the shopkeeper after not being able to buy a can of beer at midnight, as it was after 11 p.m., and tried to leave the shop without paying, the court said.

Mr. Patel says Mr. Ponte attacked him and said to him, “You damned Indians. Go back where you come from. You are not wanted here. ‘

Adeal Mahmood

All three are accused of having or are at risk of violence against another person, and Ponte is also being charged with racially intensified common assault.

He is accused of saying to a worker, “You damned Indians. Go back where you come from. You are not wanted here.”

TESCO CRASH

Prosecutor Adeal Mahmood said: “Around midnight on Friday, May 17, police received a call from Tesco Express saying a group of men were fighting with local staff.

“On arrival, a large group gathered in front of and inside the shop, which had arrested Messrs. Starkey and Gallagher.

“Mr. Ponte was in front of the pub opposite the shop.

“When Mr. Ponte saw the police, he walked away towards the Hampstead underground station.

“All suspects were arrested by officers and identified as part of the fight.

When the employees intervened, they began to argue with the employees, which led to cuts in the employees.

Adeal Mahmood

“When they spoke to the staff, they confirmed that they were in the store and one of them was trying to buy a can of alcohol, but it was not scanned because Tesco stopped selling alcohol after 11pm.

“When asked, Mr. Ponte tried to leave the shop with alcohol.

“When the employees intervened, they started arguing with the employees, which led to cuts in the employees.

“Mr. Shium Patel had no permanent injuries.

“Mr. Patel says Mr. Ponte attacked him and said to him, ‘You damned Indians. Go back to where you came from. You won’t be searched here.’

“CCTV captures Mr. Starkey and Mr. Gallagher as they fight the windmill in the store.”

CROWN COURT DATE

Gallagher and Starkey, and Ponte, all of whom were chosen for their Crown Court hearing.

The magistrate’s chairman, Hilary Arnold, said: “Your next performance is in Wood Green on March 9th. You must be at 9:30 AM at the latest to start at 10:00 AM.

“If you were late or didn’t show up, you could commit a separate crime.”

Starkey was assisted in court by drummer and road manager father Jason while Liam Gallagher was absent.

Gene is the son of former Oasis frontman and All Saints star Nicole Appleton.

‘UNFORGIVABLE’

Spectators are outraged by “scandalous” Michael Barrymore-Doc Body in the Pool

‘THAT’S IT’

Pundit storms GMB when guest claims the Tate Boys attack was due to austerity measures

WARNING SIGNALS

With the 7 signs, there is a risk that you will have type 2 diabetes

“I’ve been bullied”

Michael Barrymore finally breaks the silence about Stuart Lubbock’s death

ZOMBIE DRUG

Disturbing effects of the drug Flakka ‘cannibal’, which claims the first British victim

Exclusive

Kercher’s new hell

Meredith Kercher’s father dies after scoring a goal a few meters from his home

The teenage trio, who wore suits, only spoke to provide their addresses, dates of birth and English citizenship.

Last year Gene was banned from King Alfred’s School at Golder’s Green, where students are charged £ 6,459 per semester.

In an interview, the teenager admitted that it was “nothing to be proud of” while his father disagreed and said, “Oh, that’s it! King Alfred is the most relaxed school in the world.”

6

Gene Gallagher and Noah Ponte at a party in June 2019. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

6

Sonny Starkey and Gene Gallagher at a party last June

6

Liam Gallagher with sons Gene and Lennon and daughter MollyCredit: Dean Chalkley / The Sunday Times Magazine / News Licensing

We pay for your stories! Do you have a story for the Sun Online News team? Send an email to [email protected] or call 0207 782 4368. You can WhatsApp us at 07810 791 502. We also pay for videos. Click here to upload yours.