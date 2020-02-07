Liam Gallagher on Oasis Reunion Possibility

Liam Gallagher admits it took a while before he got back on track after Oasis, which ended in 2009 when he got a backstage fistfight with his brother Noel Gallagher. It was the end of a classical musical partnership and brought the two brothers on their way to the musical wilderness. Noel, the most important songwriter from Oasis, formed the musically adventurous High Flying Birds. Liam created Beady Eye with former members of Oasis. But even Liam admits that those years were “not so fertile.” The band broke out in 2014 and Liam decided to go solo. Writing songs with studio pros like Greg Kurstin (Adele, Sia) and Andrew Wyatt (Lorde, Lady Gaga), Gallagher returned to what he does best: “Brawny Brit-pop, Beatle-like ballads,” wrote David Fricke at the time.

His new album, Why Me? Why not, follow the same path. Gallagher distinguishes “Once” as his favorite, a ballad that takes stock of a vibrant collaboration. “When the day came, you felt so inspired to do it again, but it turns out you only have to do it once,” Liam sings in a chorus that could be about his legendary band. “I think” Once “is the most unique song on that record,” says Liam.

A new version of the song appears on Gallagher’s new Acoustic Sessions EP, a surprise release that was recorded for MTV Unplugged in September in Hull City, England. Gallagher has also released a video for “Once” starring former Manchester United football player Eric Cantona. It was directed by Charlie Lightening, who helped last year’s As It Was documentary about Liam’s solo trip. We caught up with Gallagher at the end of last year to talk about his new music, his tortured relationship with his brother and his conditions for a reunion in Oasis. This week, Liam made headlines when he tweeted that his brother had refused £ 100 million for an Oasis reunion tour; Noel replied that he had never heard of such an offer. “However, I am fully aware,” he tweeted, “that someone has a person to be promoted, so maybe that’s the confusion.”

I think your new album will be your best in a long time.

Yes, I love this album. There are some good numbers on it. Me, Andrew (Wyatt) and Greg Kurstin and Simon Aldridge, we work well together, so I’m lucky to have some good songwriters now, man.

Is it harder to approach your second solo album? First, you can do anything.

Well, the second one was the same again. We didn’t want to do anything else but the first one. It was the same again: good songs, good production, good voice, good words. And that will be the same on the third album, man. That’s the genre of music that I like, and that’s the kind of music I think the fans love, you know what I mean? We will never make a reggae record. Not that I have anything against reggae music, because I like it, but I know what I do. So we stick to that.

What is it like to make the transition to songwriter so far in your career?

I mean, I still don’t trust myself as a songwriter. I’m more of a singer. I’m a bit odd, but if I wrote the whole song, I don’t think it would be that good. I need help with it. So I like to pass them on to people who know what they are doing. I could write an album, but I don’t think it would be on the radio, you know what I mean? I want people to hear it.

The Oasis legacy is pretty amazing. It feels like more people are in them than ever, it has not left at all.

Well, the Oasis years were good years. The Beady Eye years were not that fertile. But I think this solo thing works well, man. But I think you need time to come back and appreciate people, do you understand what I mean? I’m not saying they didn’t appreciate it, but I think I and the fans knew we needed time to get away from each other so I could move on. I had to arrange some private matters. But I am absolutely happy to be back. May it go on for a long time, man.

It looks like you went straight to Beady Eye and didn’t really have the chance to step back.

Well, when Oasis broke up, we naturally didn’t want that to happen. But Noel wanted to go home because he had enough, but we thought we should stay outside and keep doing it; Just because he jumped from ship doesn’t mean we have to, you know what I mean? So, yes, I enjoyed the Beady Eye years … But (after a while) we didn’t get many gigs booked, so I thought it was time to knock on the other side. I thought we had made some good records.

One of my favorite parts of the new documentary about you is the trip to Ireland that you made with your brother Paul.

Oh, yes, we went to drink at the Guinness bars. I love him, man.

Where was that?

That was in Mayo; Charlestown, where my mother was born. We try to get there as much as possible, but we always end up in the pubs.

What do you drink when you go to the pub?

Well, I start with a beer, and then I get bored that around the fifth. Then I go straight to the tequilas. And then maybe I have a few Guinnesses. I’ll drink anything, man. I can handle anything. I like it all.

How do you balance that with being healthy? It looks like you don’t drink that much.

When you were given a tour, you had to behave a bit. I like to run and watch what I eat a bit. But I never have a six pack. I look 47 good, considering that I’ve been breaking it for 25 or 30 years.

What music do you like now?

Actually nothing. I like that there is a new man named Slowthai. I think he has something. He is more a grime rap, but I like him. He’s pretty cool, he’s pretty political. There is really nothing going on that really concerns me.

The film also talks about your productive tweets.

I like it, man. I like to be in contact with the fans. It’s good to hear from them. A lot of shit is said about me that is far from the map, so it’s nice to let people know how I really feel, you know what I mean?

What is said about you that people are wrong?

I don’t know, man, it’s just the usual shit: that I’m desperate to get Oasis back. And I’m not desperate. I’m not desperate about anything. Many people say, “Oh, he’s desperate.” I do not care about. I am very happy to do this. We should never have split up, you know what I mean? So those are people who think I’m desperate to get the tape back, and that’s not true. It would be nice if we would meet again, but I am not desperate.

“Noel must have thought he would be the new Paul McCartney and play stadiums. Well, it’s damn counterproductive, man. “

What is the craziest offer you have ever had to get (Oasis) back together? “

I don’t think they will come through me. I think they go through Noel’s manager, who used to be Oasis, so I’m not sure, man. I hear nothing of it. But if it happens, it will be 50/50, believe me. Noel seems to think he’s going to give me a bone, do you know what I mean? He won’t give me a damn bone. It will be 50/50 and I will also choose who is in the band, because if he thinks I join the High Flying Birds but calls it Oasis, something else will come. Bonehead (Paul Arthurs, one of the band’s original guitarists) will be in the band and we’ll fix it up, man.

wYou did an interview with your brother, who talked about your solo career. He said, “I would imagine that if he has brains, he would play a lot (Oasis songs) because his own music is terrible. One of us is still trapped in the nineties, dressed as a fisherman, as if he is going to Norway to train for sardines. “

Yeah, well, I’d rather dress like a fisherman than George Bush, that little dick, damn it, you know what I mean? I tell you something, mate, you can see that the geezer has lost his mind … I don’t know what he is talking about.

Have you heard his latest album?

I did. Yes, unfortunately.

What did you think?

I don’t know, mate. Listen, all jokes aside, I don’t think he’s currently writing good music. I think if you played one of those songs on the acoustic guitar, you’d be laughed at. It’s just stupid, mate. He thinks he’s David Bowie, but he isn’t. It’s not for me, mate. I would much rather be stuck in the nineties.

The film tells a lot about the fight that the band broke up. I know there was a lot more going on, but a physical fight seems to be something you can get out of.

Yes, there wasn’t really much going on. There was nothing wrong. We were normal. There was always a bit of shit going on, but I just think he wanted to get out, man. Someone had obviously blown his ass and said, “You know, you could make a solo album,” and he’s gone and did it and he didn’t really do much with it. He must have thought he would be the new Paul McCartney and play stadiums. Well, it’s a goddamn man, you know what I mean? If he wants to make a solo album, I am not his father, I am not his mother, but I am not throwing me under the bus and splitting the band, you know what I mean? Just turn around and go, “Look, I have enough, I am gone.” Don’t try to cause scenes, man knowing I’m going to fight. If you want to go and do your little shit, go do it, but don’t make it clear that I’m a terribly damn monster to work with, you know what I mean? I’m cool as fuck.

Yet a tour would be just so great, so people can see you who didn’t get the chance.

Yes, but you never know. It can be great and it can be shit. It can go either way. I think we should get back together just for money and just to do a tour … we have to become friends again, you know what I mean? If we become partners again, it is best since sliced ​​bread. But if we do it without becoming friends again, I think it’s a waste of time. I don’t think we would maintain the first chorus of fucking “Rock N ‘Roll Star”. I think I will stick it to him eventually.

One last thought about the new album?

Not really. It is what it is. If you like it, buy it. If you don’t do that, buy something else. It does not cure cancer. It’s just music, man. I am not someone who forces my music. It is what it is.