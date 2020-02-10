Liam Foudy receives unexpected NHL opportunity as an emergency call to Columbus Blue Jackets

Liam Foudy (18) from London Knights is being chased by Ryan McGregor (19) from Sarnia Sting in the second period at Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ont., On Saturday February 1, 2020. Mark Malone / Chatham Daily News / Postmedia Network

Liam Foudy makes his NHL debut against Tampa on Monday.

The shorthanded Blue Jackets called on the co-captain of Knights and the first rounder of 2018 to fill in on an emergency basis for a big game with the Lightning in Columbus. Scarborough’s fast forward, who turned 20 last Tuesday, has 20 goals and 43 points in 32 games in London this season. He also won a world junior gold medal with Canada last month.

“We are pretty excited and happy for the opportunity for him,” said London employee GM Rob Simpson. “It’s pretty amazing for him to go up in season and get a taste of (a race for a play-off spot). It’s going to be a great day for him and his family.”

These OHL recall actions are rare. Almost ten years ago to this day, teen-teenager Nazem Kadri was brought to the Maple Leafs from London to face the Sharks when a couple of Toronto emerged with the flu.

Last year, Ottawa goalkeeper Mikey DiPietro joined the Canucks on an emergency basis.

It is extra special for Foudy, who was injured during the NHL rookie tournament last fall and could not play in a single exhibition game with the Blue Jackets. Coincidentally, Columbus was assistant to GM Rick Nash in Budweiser Gardens to check his progress – and was clearly satisfied with what he saw.

Foudy is expected to be back in time to play for the Knights Tuesday against Guelph. London has won 10 games in a row and is 26-5-1 when it is in the line-up this season.

“He owns the puck a lot and can really create while moving his feet and moving defenders back,” Simpson said. “He is so hard to handle with his speed and agility. He plays for us in all important situations and other teams really need to change the way they defend him because of the assets he brings.”

The jackets hope to see the same against the bolts.

