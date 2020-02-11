Liam Foudy makes his NHL debut with Blue Jackets – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jacket’s prospect Liam Foudy slept when he got what could not be more than his second phone call ever from owner and general manager Mark Hunter of London Knights.

Hunter, who had just hung up the phone with Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen, told Foudy that he would be on the next plane to Columbus and would play against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night in his NHL debut.

“I didn’t believe him at first,” Foudy said Monday after Jackets’ morning skate. “He was quite in shock.”

The coats used an emergency reminder at Foudy to take him from the junior level in the Ontario Hockey League to Nationwide Arena in time for Monday’s game. Foudy, the first round pick of the Jackets in 2018, played in the place of Cam Atkinson, who was out of the line-up against the Tampa Bay Lightning after appearing to worsen a high ankle sprain against Colorado on Saturday.

The decision, coach John Tortorella said, had nothing to do with the Cleveland players. They could have recalled Ryan MacInnis or Jacob Lilja. Instead, they chose to give Foudy the chance to replace a missing score.

“With Wennberg out, Anderson out, Cam out, and so many offensive people out, why not look at a offensive man and give him a chance?” Said Tortorella. “Offensive man versus (MacInnis) and (Lilja), who, I think, are probably fourth-line guys for us right now.”

Foudy was in training camp with the Jackets this season, but a shoulder injury forced him to run a tournament with prospects in Traverse City, Michigan, and he didn’t make it to the regular season.

Since then, Foudy has scored 20 goals and registered 23 assists in 32 games in the OHL and then scored three goals with an assist in seven games for Team Canada at the junior world championships.

Foudy, 20, signed a three-year entry contract with the Jackets after he was drafted in 2018. Like last season, when Foudy plays for the Jackets in less than 10 games, the 2019-20 season does not count as one of the three years his contract.

Foudy could not play in Cleveland because an agreement between the NHL and the Canadian Hockey League, which oversees the OHL, states that players who are not on December 20 of that season 20 cannot play minor league hockey. Foudy turned 20 this month.

No matter how long Foudy stays with the Blue Jackets, he said he will stick to what has brought him here.

“I just have to get used to the pace of play,” he said. “Speed ​​has always been my biggest thing, so I’m just going to try to use it as well as possible tonight and try to have an impact in the game like this.”

Rent jackets scout

Paul Fenton, former Minnesota Wild General Manager, has joined the Jackets as a part-time scout for the rest of the season.

Fenton was fired this past out of season by the Wild after only 14 months at work. He is still on the Wild’s payroll.

Merzlikin’s praise

Goalkeeper Elvis Merzlikins was named the NHL first star of the week. Last week Merzlikins registered two shutouts with a 2-1-0 record, 0.67 goals against average and .971 savings percentage.

Reporter Brian Hedger contributed to this story

[email protected]

@_jcmyers