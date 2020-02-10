Liam Foudy called Blue Jackets – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

Jarmo Kekalainen was comfortable with Anthony Duclair plus prospects and grabs last season to acquire four pending free agents.

The CEO of Blue Jackets said the reason had to do with the prospects the team was hanging on, which he said were all essential elements of the future. They include attackers Alexandre Texier, Emil Bemstrom and Liam Foudy.

“Nobody really talks about it (Bemstrom), but every time I talked to a CEO, that’s the first man they ask for,” Kekalainen said during the trading deadline. “Or they ask about Liam Foudy, who is on fire in London. Or they ask about Alexandre Texier. And it is a ‘no’ every time.”

Almost a full year later, two of those three, Texier and Bemstrom, are in the NHL and the third, Foudy, is expected to make his NHL debut Monday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Blue Jackets refused to confirm the news, but the London Knights, the junior team of Foudy in the Ontario Hockey League, tweeted Sunday that he was on his way to Columbus and would play at Nationwide Arena on Monday night.

The shipment was unable to reach Kekalainen or Foudy, who is a knight co-captain, so it is unclear whether the emergency call is related to the recent damage to Alexander Wennberg’s upper body or anything else.

Cam Atkinson appeared to aggravate a high-sprain sprain in the third period of a 2-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, but he ended the game without an update. Seth Jones also sustained a leg injury, but he is a defender – not Foudy’s position – and ended the game.

Foudy, who turned 20 last Tuesday, was selected by the Blue Jackets 18th overall on the NHL sketch for 2018 in Dallas. The choice was even announced by Jones, who comes from a suburb of Dallas and lives there in the off season.

After a breakout season last year, Foudy again excels with London. An injury during the Traverse City Prospects Camp prevented him from competing for the Jackets in the preseason, but this did not affect his last junior season. Foudy has 20 goals and 23 assists in 32 games and still has elite speed.

He also helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2020 youth championship in January in the Czech Republic. He finished with three goals and one assist in seven games.

Target scarcity

They have brought the defensive part down. Now the Blue Jackets have to score a little more.

“It’s a different concentration that we have, as far as we have to play,” coach John Tortorella said Friday, after the Jackets placed their second direct shutout with a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. “We have to stay on top of that and take it to a higher level while we continue.” We need to become better at how we play and who we are, and not forget who we are. “

They must also remember who they were in the attack zone. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Atkinson and Zach Werenski have scored some big goals lately, but the Jackets need more than those three in the last two months, especially with the powerful lighting on tap.

After scoring 2.9 goals per game during a 19-2-5 game that started on December 9, the jackets have scored an average of only 1.8 goals per game in five games since returning from their mandatory nine-day break . They are 3-1-1 in those games, with a few shutouts, but also lost to Colorado despite dominating the third period.

“We were sharp during the third time,” Tortorella said afterwards. “We have played our best period. Frankly, it was one of our best periods in the last two nights. We had 10 or 11 chances to rise 2-0. They had two chances and scored two goals. “

[email protected]

@BrianHedger